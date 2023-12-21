Highlights Lions OC Ben Johnson is seeking up to $15 million per year for a head coaching job, a salary on par with Super Bowl-winning coaches.

If Johnson were to receive $15 million, he would nearly double the highest salary ever given to a first-time coach.

Johnson's willingness to turn down other job opportunities and the support of Panthers owner David Tepper may increase his bargaining power.

Ben Johnson knows his worth.

The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator figures to be the most sought-after head coaching candidate in the league this offseason, and he'll be looking for $15 million a year, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Johnson has been with the Lions staff since 2019, when he was hired as an offensive quality control coach. He then coached the tight ends in 2020 and 2021, also serving as the passing game coordinator in 2021. In 2022, he finally got his big shot, earning a promotion to offensive coordinator, a position that he's held for two seasons with immense success to show for it: only the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins have gained more yardage than Johnson's Lions offense since he took over.

Johnson's Lions 2022-23 Offense (Thru Week 15 of 2023) Stat Lions NFL Rank Yards/Game 386.5 3rd Points/Game 26.9 6th Yards/Play 5.9 5th

Related 5 NFL assistants likely to land a head coaching job this offseason A look at five current NFL coordinators likely to land a head coaching job at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

How Johnson's salary demands stack up across the league

He would be paid like a Super Bowl winner rather than a 1st-time coach

Detroit Free Press

The $15 million number isn't out of the realm of possibility. Four coaches; Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Pete Carroll, and Sean McVay all make at least that much. Each of those coaches, though, has led their teams to Super Bowl victories.

However, salaries have risen dramatically over the last few years. In 2020, Pro Football Talk reported that Belichick made $12.5 million. This year, the Patriots head coach is making $20 million. The coaching legend also serves as the Patriots' de facto general manager and president, though.

If Johnson was to get $15 million, he would nearly double the highest salary ever given to a first-time coach. Many were shocked when the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Rhule $8.5 million to leave Baylor for the NFL, and hindsight would tell you that it was a bad move. Expect the same kind of reaction if Johnson gets the sort of deal he's reportedly looking for.

Following the Lions' 2022 success, teams were interested in interviewing Johnson to be their head coach. He declined a formal interview with the Panthers and asked the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts to remove him from their lists. The move has paid off, as the Lions offense has continued to improve in 2023, thereby increasing Johnson's position at the negotiating table.

The lowest-paid coach in the NFL is Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns, who only makes $3.5 million a year. Other coaches on their first jobs with proven track records of success, like Matt LaFleur and Zac Taylor, make $5 million or less.

Johnson may just have an ace in the hole with the Panthers and their owner, David Tepper. It is widely known that Tepper is a fan of Johnson, and he is the owner who gave Matt Rhule his monster debut deal. Considering Tepper seems adamant to create change in Carolina and do it quickly, the Panthers will likely be the Lions OC's best chance at getting his desired payday.

Source: Josina Anderson

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.