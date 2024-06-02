Highlights Jahmyr Gibbs will have an expanded role as a slot receiver for the Lions, as discussed by the RBs coach.

The Detroit Lions are riding a ton of momentum into the 2024 NFL season, after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North title for the first time since the division was created in 2002. The Lions are fresh off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, a game in which they were leading 24-7 at halftime.

The Lions relied heavily on their productive offense in 2023, an offense that doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon after offensive coordinator Ben Johnson decided to turn down multiple head coaching offers to stay with the team in 2024.

Lions star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was Jared Goff's No. 1 target in 2023, and will continue to be after inking a huge contract extension with the team this offseason. They also got highly productive seasons from star rookies, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam Laporta.

The Lions will be looking for players like Gibbs and Jameson Williams to help open up the passing game for a team that has their eyes set on a Super Bowl appearance.

Let's take a look at some of the ways the Lions' offense might look different in 2024.

Gibbs Will Have an Expanded Role in the Passing Game

The second-year RB will look to build on a successful rookie campaign

Gibbs had a phenomenal rookie season in 2023, while serving as the No. 2 option at running back behind David Montgomery.

Montgomery was featured as the power back in the offense, while Gibbs served more as a speed option out of the backfield. Both players played vital roles for the Lions last season, and will look to continue their success in 2024.

Gibbs and Montgomery Stat Comparison: 2023 season Category Gibbs Montgomery Rush Attempts 182 219 Rush Yards 945 1,015 Yards-per-attempt 5.2 4.6 Rush TD's 10 13 Receptions 52 16 Receiving Yards 316 117 Yards-per-reception 6.1 7.3 Receiving TD's 1 0

It seems as if Gibbs will have an expanded role in the Lions' passing game in 2024, a role in which he was highly productive last season. Lions' running backs coach, Scottie Montgomery, in an interview with Audacy, detailed how Gibbs could grow in the offense this season:

What we need him to do from a passing game standpoint is go to the next level...Can you go into the slot and a little bit more down the field, some intermediate stuff. Can we continue to grow him there, and that's what we're trying to do.

It seems that the Lions will be using Gibbs more in the passing game as a slot receiver. We have seen RB's like Christian McCaffrey and Aaron Jones be highly productive while lined up in the slot.

Gibbs' crisp route running and speed will give him more touches on quick routes and screens in the passing game. The threat of Gibbs in the slot will also spread out the defense, providing Goff with another legit target while taking pressure off of St. Brown and LaPorta in the passing game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions offense had their most yards of total offense in a season since 2005, with 6,712 total yards during the 2023 season. The offense also averaged 27.1 PPG which ranked 3rd in the NFL.

Expect Jameson Williams To Live up to the Hype

The 2022 12th-overall pick will have an increased role in 2024

Jameson Williams was viewed by experts as one of the top WR prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not make his NFL debut until Week 13 of his rookie season after tearing his ACL while playing in the national championship game.

He slowly earned trust from his teammates and coaching staff after missing the first four games due to violating the NFL's gambling policy prior to the 2023 season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently spoke about Williams being the most improved player on the team during OTA's (via Eric Woodyard, ESPN):

He is a man on a mission. And I'm just gonna leave it at that.

This is good news for Lions fans as the team will be looking for a solid WR2 after Josh Reynolds signed a contract with the Denver Broncos in free agency. Williams also spoke about how he is excited to be getting reps with the starters at practice:

It does a lot because this is my third year, but it's really my first year going out there and getting real reps with the ones (starters) and moving around with the ones and getting reps with JG (Jared Goff) and things like that. Just moving around, getting the right splits and everything, just feeling comfortable. So, this is my first year doing all that and it just feels good going into it.

Williams provides the Lions with a legit deep threat downfield, while also possessing elite speed in the quick passing game. Williams will look to have a breakout season with Detroit in 2024, and seems to have all the pieces in place to make that a reality.

