Highlights The Detroit Lions defeated the LA Rams, 24-23, in a thrilling NFC wild-card matchup.

Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford put on an amazing duel.

The Lions snapped a long playoff drought and earned a home playoff game for the Divisional Round against the Buccaneers-Eagles winner.

In what was easily the best game of Super Wild Card Weekend thus far, the Detroit Lions outlasted the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, earning a 24-23 victory at Ford Field.

The Lions were led by an excellent showing from Jared Goff and their impressive offense, but the Matthew Stafford-led Rams would put up a tough fight.

The first half saw a spree of points from each team, with the eventual victors taking a 21-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The second half was a different story for both sides, with the Lions and Rams combining for just nine total points. Dan Campbell & Co. ultimately took a lead they wouldn't relinquish following a Michael Badgley field goal midway through the third quarter.

Detroit notched its first playoff win in 32 years, snapping a historic postseason drought while defeating its former franchise quarterback along the way. Goff and Aidan Hutchinson led the Lions on each side of the ball, providing key performances for their respective units and leading a tough Detroit team to another home playoff game for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Campbell laid the groundwork for what has been an epic turnaround for the Lions, who are ready for their second straight home playoff game after not hosting one since 1993 until Sunday night.

The Jared Goff vs. Matthew Stafford battle was incredible

Each facing their former teams, Goff and Stafford put on an amazing duel

Each quarterback led the way for their respective teams, both boasting impressive performances in the exciting matchup, with Goff and his Lions ultimately emerging victorious.

Goff would find six different targets for his 22 completions, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort. The passing attack received some help in the form of 79 yards and two scores from the backfield, with David Montgomery accounting for 57 of the team's 79 rushing yards and finding the endzone on a short goal-line rush in the first quarter.

Stafford wouldn't disappoint in his return to Detroit, completing 25 of his 36 attempts for 367 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second quarter to Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, respectively.

Nacua had a massive game in his playoff debut, catching nine passes for 181 yards and his second-quarter touchdown. Cooper Kupp was held in check by Detroit's defense, only notching 25 receiving yards in the Rams' loss.

Lions snap playoff drought, earn another home playoff game

Detroit will be back home for the Divisional Round

The Lions' win on Sunday night was the organization's first playoff victory since 1991 and, as mentioned, marked their first home playoff game since 1993.

Ford Field will see the Lions square off against either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

If Detroit can manage another playoff win, they'll play the winner of the matchup between the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers and could host the NFC Championship if they and the Packers both emerge victorious.

