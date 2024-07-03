Highlights The Detroit Lions have high expectations for the 2024 season, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson expects the team to compete for the Super Bowl.

The team is well-balanced, as stars such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Hutchinson lead deep and talented units on offense and defense, respectively.

The team has failed to make a Super Bowl appearance to this point, though their appearance in last season's NFC Championship Game bodes well for the immediate future.

Prior to last season, the Detroit Lions as a franchise were known more for their repeated playoff failures than anything else.

Then, the team went out and put together its best season in the last half-century, winning two consecutive home playoff games for the first time in franchise history.

They proceeded to pounce this offseason, adding guard Kevin Zeitler, defensive tackle D.J. Reader, cornerback Carlton Davis, and edge rusher Marcus Davenport to a loaded roster. They also secured their offensive core for the long-term, signing All-Pro wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown a four-year, $120.01 million deal, All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell to a four-year, $112 million contract, and quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $212 million extension.

All of that has fans hyped for the 2024 season, though the excitement is palpable in the Lions' building as well. Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told Brad Galli of WXYZ that he is confident the Lions will go to where they've never been before next season:

“I feel like it’s the year. With every fiber of my body, I feel like it’s the year. Honestly, from this year on, every year is the year. With the guys that we have, I hope that we’re going to sustain [our] success for a long time.”

Expectations are high for the Lions going into next season, as they're the odds-on favorites to repeat as NFC North Champions in 2024. If Goff can continue his unfathomable career turnaround and push Detroit's offense even further into the stratosphere next year, they might finally get over the hump and make their first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

Lions Preparing For Most Important Season In Decades

2024 could prove to be the team's best chance at nabbing an elusive SB title

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions have never been to a Super Bowl, and the last time they won a playoff game before last season was in 1991.

Still, that isn't stopping Hutchinson from putting the proverbial pedal to the metal on Detroiots' hype train:

Last season, the Lions had a prolific rushing offense, as they ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per carry (4.6) and tied for first in rushing touchdowns (27). They also bring a brick-wall rushing defense to the table, as they allowed just 88.8 yards per game on the ground, the second-best figure in the NFL in 2023. The team also ranked first against the run according to DVOA (and third in yards per carry allowed at 3.7.

Their ability to control the game on the ground should only continue this season as Hutchinson improves in his third year in the league. Through his first two seasons, the 2022 No. 2 overall pick has played in all 34 games, tallying four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 21.0 sacks, and 23 tackles for loss. He stuffs the stat sheet in a way few players can, and his ascension has mirrored that of the team's rise up the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since beating the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 Divisional Round, the Lions have posted a 2-10 record in the playoffs. Both wins came during last season's playoff run.

The Lions should be as balanced as any team next year, as they've done an admirable job retaining the core of an offense that ranked third in yards per game (394.8) and fifth in points per game (27.1) during the regular season. Their passing and rushing offense both rank top-five as well, as they average 258.9 passing yards per game (second) and 135.9 rushing yards per game (fifth).

All the optimism that has been funneled into Detroit may be unprecedented, but it isn't misguided. With stars like St. Brown and Hutchinson on both sides of the ball, and a deep cache of role players that can contribute in a myriad of ways, the Lions may be on the precipice of ending their Super Bowl drought.

Source: Brad Galli

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.