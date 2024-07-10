Highlights The Detroit Lions drafted Kerby Joseph, a free safety, back in 2022.

Since then, Joseph has been an important part of the Lions' defense, and came up big for the team in 2023.

Joseph underwent surgery on his hip this offseason, but he indicated that everything is good with him now.

The Detroit Lions used a 2022 third-round pick to select Kerby Joseph. Since then, Joseph has been an important piece on their defensive backfield, especially during the Lions' resurgent 2023 season.

As a free safety, there are many things for Joseph to keep track of on the field. However, he's shown that he's capable of being consistent in both run and pass defense and has been able to stay healthy for most of his NFL career until now.

However, Joseph underwent hip surgery this offseason. He recently spoke a bit about how he's recovered, with 'The Insiders':

"Oh, for sure. That hip ain't nothing... Last year, I played through the injury. It was there, but I feel 10 times better now, so I just can't wait to get out there with the guys."

It couldn't have been too bad if he played through that injury last year, as Joseph had a solid 2023 season. The fact that he claims he feels better now should signal a big year for him this time.

Joseph is Healthy, And Ready to Rack Up the Interceptions

Joseph says the Lions can repeat their success, and has a list of quarterbacks he wants to intercept

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 season was a big one for not only Joseph but the Lions as a whole. They showed signs of progression in 2022, but it was the following year in which they put it all together. Detroit won the NFC North and beat the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions overcame a lot of their past demons in 2023. They won the NFC North for the first time ever, as the division wasn't created until 2002. Before that, the last time they had won a divisional title was in 1993, when they finished on top of the NFC Central.

Joseph was confident that the Lions could get back to that level again this year and credited the coaching staff a bit as well:

""Like coach (Dan Campbell) said, it takes a little bit more... You just got to keep on going. You can never stop because once you stop it's over. The fact that we got that far, it shows that we can do this, but we just got to put the little things together and come together as a whole team."

Joseph was a big part of that success. In his rookie year, he had 82 combined tackles and four INTs, and he actually matched those exact totals in 2023.

Kerby Joseph Career Stats Stat Joseph Games 32 Interceptions 8 Passes Defended 19 Forced Fumbles 2 Fumble Recoveries 1 Solo Tackles 124 Total Tackles 164

Three of those interceptions came against Aaron Rodgers in 2022. And Joseph is ready to intercept as many quarterbacks as possible in 2024:

"Everybody on the hit list... Every quarterback I go against. 'Cause it's amazing to catch an interception in the NFL. It's just big. It's a big moment. Going against Aaron Rodgers, catching interceptions against him, that's just big. I just want them all."

Joseph's health is the most important thing, which is why it's great news that he's recovered. He hopes to have a big year on the field in 2024 and help the Lions defend their divisional title.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.