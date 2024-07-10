Highlights Detroit Lions star tight end, Sam Laporta, spoke very highly about his veteran quarterback, Jared Goff.

The Lions made headlines this offseason by signing Goff, St. Brown, and Sewell to long-term contract extensions.

The Motor City offense has the firepower for them to make another deep playoff run in 2024.

The Detroit Lions found a gem during the 2023 NFL Draft when the organization decided to use their second round pick on tight end Sam LaPorta. During his rookie season, LaPorta immediately developed a great connection with quarterback Jared Goff, and the two players quickly established themselves as one of the best QB-TE duos in the league.

During a recent appearance on a podcast with Jim Rome, LaPorta spoke about how Goff's consistency and competitive drive has set the tone in Detroit. (via Jim Rome on X)

I say this about Jared frequently, but he’s the same person every day. You’re not going to find someone more consistent than Jared Goff in our building. And for him to be leading the team, you need to have consistency. You’re going to have good and bad days in the NFL — it’s just the nature of the game and how competitive this league is. But, he shows up every day, he works, and he sets the example and he sets the tone in the building. To be able to follow him and the example he sets for this organization, it just trickles on down from there — really amazing. And I’m so happy for him and his extension and his security here in Detroit for another couple of years.

The Lions appear to have very similar feelings about their franchise quarterback as Laporta does. Goff recently signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension that includes $170 million in guaranteed dollars.

His new contract makes him the third highest paid quarterback in the NFL, and ties him to the organization through the 2028 season.

The Lions Have the Firepower for a Super Bowl Run

The offense in Detroit has shown zero signs of slowing down.

Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Lions are riding a ton of momentum into this upcoming season, after finishing 13-4 and winning the NFC North title for the first time since the division was created in 2002.

The Lions are fresh off of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, a game in which they were leading 24-7 at halftime.

The offense in Detroit was the strength of the team during the 2023 season. Their performance as a unit last season is expected to be replicated in 2024, as their star offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, is set to return for another season calling plays in the Motor City.

The team is also returning the productive backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, who gave the Lions the perfect 1-2 punch of power and speed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions offense had their most yards of total offense in a season since 2005, with 6,712 total yards during the 2023 season. The offense also averaged 27.1 PPG which ranked 3rd in the NFL.

LaPorta and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will return this season as Goff's top targets in the passing game. Goff is set to have All-Pro left tackle Penei Sewell protecting his blindside once again in 2024. Both St. Brown and Sewell agreed to long-term contract extensions this offseason to tie them to the Motor City long term:

St Brown: Four-year, $120 million extension including $77 million in guarantees.

Four-year, $120 million extension including $77 million in guarantees. Swell: Four-year, $112 million extension including $85 million in guarantees.

The Lions, along with the 49ers, will be the heavy favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59. Detroit will look to repeat as champions of the NFC North in 2024, and make a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in franchise history.

Source: Jim Rome

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.