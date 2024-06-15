Highlights The Lions signed power kicker Jake Bates, who set a UFL record with a 64-yard field goal.

Bates was cut by the Houston Texans in 2023 and now aims to bring his success to the NFL.

Standing between Justin Tucker and Matt Prater, Bates seeks to make his mark as a game changer for the Lions.

In a city known for power, a particular football group is taking a flyer in trying to boost its kicking power. The Detroit Lions are signing powerful kicker Jake Bates away from the United Football League to a two-year contract. He is a very actively scoring kicker.

As the original ESPN report notes:

Bates, 24, ranked second in the UFL this season with 17 field goals for the Michigan Panthers. That includes a 64-yard game-winning kick in the season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks -- just two yards less than Justin Tucker's NFL record of 66. That kick was Bates' first in a game, as the former soccer player didn't turn to football until he was a senior in high school and was a kickoff specialist in college at Texas State and Arkansas.

To say Bates is a very intriguing prospect based on the power of his kicks and his decent accuracy would be putting it a bit mildly. So, why are the Lions willing to take a chance on this? Let's take a deeper look.

Detroit Lions Signing Kicker Jake Bates

Hit an UFL record 64-yard winning field goal attempt on March 30

The 64-yard record set a league record in the UFL, but looking at his stats, he hit 17 of 22 attempts in his 2024 UFL season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After being cut from the Houston Texans during the pre-season in 2023, Bates was signed by the Michigan Panthers of the United Football League, where he hit 17 of 22 field goals in 2024, including a game-winning 64-yarder in late March to win the season opener. He hit six out of ten attempts from 50 yards or longer.

But he tied the second-longest field goal made in NFL history. That record belongs to Justin Tucker, who, oddly enough, hit a 66-yard game-winner against the Lions in 2021.

Longest Field Goals Made By Kickers in UFL/NFL Rank Distance Player No. 1 66 yards Justin Tucker No. 2 64 yards Jake Bates (UFL), Matt Prater No. 3 63 yards Six kickers tied No. 4 62 yards Seven kickers tied

And, to be in the company of those names mentioned, including Tucker, Matt Prater, and Graham Gano, Bates is someone who can provide an instant spark and some competition to last year's starting placekicker for the Lions in Michael Badgley.

So, yes, it's very fair to say that Jake Bates has a lot of upsides surrounding his resume. The question is, can he translate his success from the UFL over to the NFL? As he prepares for a second chance, he certainly hopes his big leg can mean some big points in the Motor City.

