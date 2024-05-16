Highlights Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff prioritized financial security over money in his recent contract extension.

Goff's career rebounded in Detroit after the former No. 1 overall pick was traded in March 2021.

The Lions' strategic moves, including key draft picks, have positioned them as strong contenders to win the NFC.

Money was never going to be an object for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension back in 2019, of which he was paid every cent.

What was important to Goff? Security for his future. That meant making sure he didn't go through what he went through when the Los Angeles Rams traded him, plus first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, to Detroit in 2021 in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

That being said, Goff still got majorly paid when he signed a four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Lions on May 13 that included $170 million guaranteed and an NFL-record $73 million signing bonus.

More importantly for him, he got a no-trade clause (from NBC Sports):

It was mostly security. You can go back and forth on the numbers and whatnot, and that wasn’t really the thing that was ever something I was extremely concerned with. The security, the no-trade clause and all that stuff — knowing that was in there. Feeling secure and knowing that I can now put that behind me and be excited about what’s to come.

Goff has revitalized his career over the last three seasons in Detroit, making his third Pro Bowl in 2022 and leading the Lions to their first playoff win in 32 years in 2023 as Detroit made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Now, in 2024, the Lions are one of the favorites to win it all and Goff is the franchise's unquestioned leader.

From NFL Castaway to One of Richest Contracts in NFL History

Goff's career seemed hit low point with trade to Lions following 2020 season

Goff helped lead the Rams make it to the Super Bowl following the 2018 season—they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 53—but his career reached a turning point after he was traded to the Lions for Stafford and the first-round picks just a few months after leading the Rams to the Divisional round of the playoffs.

To add insult to injury, Goff missed four games due to injury and being on the COVID-19 reserve list and went 3-10-1 as a starter in 2021, while the Rams and Stafford won the Super Bowl. In an interesting twist, the Lions had already gained the pieces that would lead to them becoming one of the best teams in the NFC.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jared Goff's $212 million in total contract value ranks 8th among QBs, his $53 million AAV ranks 2nd, his $113.6 million guaranteed at signing rank 4th, and his $170.6 million in total guarantees ranks 5th.

Goff wasn't the only one new to the Lions in 2021—it was also the first year for head coach Dan Campbell. It was also the year the Lions selected two-time Pro Bowler and 2023 NFL All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell in the first round (No. 7 overall) and two-time Pro Bowler and 2023 NFL All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round (No. 112 overall).

Now, the Lions are one of the teams to beat in the NFC—Detroit came a hair's breath from going to the Super Bowl in 2023 after blowing a 24-7 lead to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

