As the longest-tenured member of the Detroit Lions, Taylor Decker has weathered the storm. The ninth-year offensive tackle has seen some of their worst seasons, in what always seemed like the continuation of a nightmare for Detroit.

Recently though, Decker and company have made it to the light at the end of the tunnel. This past season, the Lions clinched their first NFC North title since 1993, and won their first playoff game since 1991. If not for second-half struggles against the San Francisco 49ers, they would have made their first ever Super Bowl.

In an interview with Eric Woodyard of ESPN, Decker talked about his experience through his roller coaster of a career. He spoke about the difficulties of the team’s struggles, followed by the joy that followed overcoming them:

Once it was realized, it's just a flood of emotions that you didn't even know was there. Kind of an overwhelming, in a good way, experience.

Many veterans quietly push through elite careers without ever finding team success. Contrary to what it seemed just two years ago, this won’t be the case for Decker. The Lions are finally a winning team, and project to be even better this season.

Constant Changes

Decker has seen a number of coaches come and go

As everyone knows, the turning point for the Lions franchise was finding the right head coach. This didn’t come with ease, as they had multiple coaches who didn’t amount to much in Detroit during Decker’s time with the team.

Lions Head Coaches Since Taylor Decker Was Drafted Name Years Role Record Best Result Jim Caldwell 2016-2017 Preexisting HC 18-14 9-7 (Wildcard Loss) Matt Patricia 2018-2020 Hired as HC 13-29-1 6-10 Darrell Bevell 2020 Interim HC 1-4 N/A Dan Campbell 2021-Pres. Hired as HC 24-26-1 12-5 (NFC Champ. Loss)

Decker was present for the entire Matt Patricia saga, as he led the Lions to a record of 13-29-1 across nearly three seasons. It was a disappointing time for Lions fans, and Decker confirms that the sentiment was shared within the organization.

The thing that was frustrating was that it can be hard to get a positive change when you're getting wins here and there, but it didn't seem like we were [improving], it felt like we were starting to dip.

After Patricia was released in 2020, the Lions brought in a former member of the organization to be the head coach. Dan Campbell immediately made headlines for his passionate demeanor, but it remained to be seen if it would carry over into team success.

While many criticized the decision to hire Campbell, Decker found hope in the franchise’s bold move. Detroit needed a major shift in energy, and Campbell was exactly that.

I saw it everywhere, like 'What are you doing hiring that guy?' And the charisma of being a head coach, being a leader of men, I liked his introductory press conference because he was kind of rough around the edges and you don't always gotta be buttoned up. We fight for a living, that's what we do, and he represents that and embodies that and the fact that he has walked the walk -- he played 11 years -- that lends credibility.

Campbell would soon gain more fans than just Decker, and he steered the Lions through a complete 180.

After years of misery, Decker is finally contributing to wins

After an unsuccessful first year for the Lions under Campbell, things began to change in year two. Despite starting 1-6 in 2022, the Lions won eight of their last 10 to finish 9-8, securing their first winning season since 2017. They narrowly missed the postseason, but had their first taste of competitive football.

That made us feel like we were getting closer. So, it was turning from 'Let's go out here and compete really hard' to 'Let's try to start optimizing this thing and get those 3-4 plays that can make a big difference and really zero in on the details.'

The Lions rode that momentum into the next season, and managed to secure their first division title in three decades. Detroit went 12-5, earning the third seed as they cleared their closest division rival, the Green Bay Packers, by three games.

It was just cool to be a part of something like that. Monumental. Thirty years is a long time. ...That was the first monkey-off-your-back moment. It was something that I hadn't done. I think about it in my career that it took eight years, but it's been 30.

The red-hot Lions didn’t stop there, winning back-to-back playoff games in order to make their way to the NFC Championship Game. There they would build up a 17 point first half lead, only for the San Francisco 49ers to storm back and steal the Super Bowl bid.

It was a heartbreaking ending, but one that should contribute to their motivation for this upcoming season. The Lions are no longer underdogs in anyone’s book, but that won’t change what Campbell infuses into his team.

I know it's gonna be very hard, if not harder, than it was last year because people might do a little extra homework when they're playing us, but just knowing the character of our locker room, that's just what we, as a team, want to be about. And if you're not trying to compete for championships, much like me taking pride in what I do, it's like, 'what are we doing here?' This is all about winning.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Detroit Lions are looking to secure three consecutive seasons with a winning record for the first time since 1993-1995.

It certainly won’t be easy, but the Lions have another shot at the Super Bowl this season. Decker has witnessed an unbelievable turnaround throughout his time in Detroit, and the best is still likely to come.

