NFL players are known to say some crazy things, but Detroit Lions rookie Terrion Arnold may have taken things to another level.

On the Friday before Mother's Day, Arnold was talking to reporters at Detroit's rookie minicamp. He had this to say regarding his mom (via Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News):

If my mom was a receiver, I’d jam her into the dirt. And she knows that.

She better stay sharp if there's ever a family game.

Arnold is an Alabama product that the Lions traded up to draft at 24th overall. He grabbed six interceptions in his final collegiate season, which helped him become the second cornerback drafted in 2024.

When it comes to cornerbacks, teams tend to love when they have a certain swagger or confidence about them. There are probably many in Detroit who were ecstatic to hear that quote from Arnold. Between the lines, there are no friends in football.

Arnold is a Key Piece to Patching Up Detroit's Defense

The Lions struggled to stop the pass in 2023

Along with Arnold, the Lions drafted cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in the second round. Earlier in the offseason, Detroit also acquired Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's three new cornerbacks who should make an impact this season, for good reason.

Although the Lions won the NFC North last season, opposing quarterbacks tended to like seeing them on the schedule. The defense finished 27th in passing yards allowed, 27th in passing touchdowns allowed, and 31st in yards per pass attempt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Lions pass defense has been atrocious for years, as they have finished in the bottom 10 in total passing defense in each of the last five years.

Putting away their prey was difficult. Ultimately, it ended their season. Detroit was up 24-7 midway through the NFC Championship Game. In the second half, San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 174 yards and a touchdown. The Niners scored 27 straight points to win the game.

So, two rookies and a championship-winning vet are now in the mix in the secondary. Arnold seems excited about the prospect, as he had this to say regarding himself and Rakestraw:

They drafted both of us, so I would say (that) us just coming in here and being the young guys ... we're going to be here for a long time. We're going to grow together, we're going to excel together, take our losses together (and) take them on the chin.

It doesn't matter who the foe is, Arnold seems ready to stop any wide receivers in his path. Even if it happened to be his mother.

