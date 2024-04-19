Highlights The Detroit Lions unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, resembling those of the Barry Sanders era.

Detroit also revealed a new alternate black jersey, something Dan Campbell asked for when he became head coach.

The Lions have re-established a winning tradition and look to claim their first Super Bowl victory this season.

There is no better fit in the NFL than Dan Campbell with the Detroit Lions. Now, the franchise has the uniforms to match.

On Thursday evening, the Lions revealed their new digs in a season-ticket holder exclusive event at Ford Field. They introduced three new jerseys in 2024—including reimagined Honolulu Blue (home) and classic white (road) threads—and a black alternate, something Campbell asked about when he first joined the team.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, Detroit's head coach reportedly asked team president and CEO Rod Wood when the black uniforms, worn as an alternate from 2005-2007, would be brought back. Wood told Campbell they'd return, "when you win the division."

Three seasons later, Campbell did just that, and the Lions front office lived up to their word.

Detroit is the second franchise to announce new uniforms this week, following the New York Jets' Monday unveiling of their new Legacy Collection.

Detroit's New Uniforms Resemble Those Of Barry Sanders' Era

Lions have re-established a winning tradition

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Jets, the Lions also harkened back to a previous era with their new uniforms. One look at them will blast fans with a massive wave of nostalgia, as they can reminisce on the flurry of jukes and cuts Barry Sanders utilized to gash opposing defenses on the way to pay dirt.

In their effort, Detroit also got back to its roots, implementing true silver back into their designs as opposed to the gray of recent years. In a statement, Wood said the franchise's goal was to "evolve the look with a nod to the past", and believes this accomplishes that task:

We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football. Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future. The traditional look of our primary jerseys combined with the bold attitude of our alternate jerseys captures the essence of Detroit and the multi-generational fanbase that supports us.

The jerseys were accidentally leaked early Thursday morning via a Fanatics advertisement, but the Lions didn't let that rain on their parade. After appearing in the NFC Championship last year, Detroit hopes to carry these uniforms all the way to Super Bowl glory and plan a second one in February.

The Lions enter the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick, which GIVEMESPORT predicts they will use on freaky athletic Iowa corner Cooper DeJean in our latest mock draft.

Source: Detroit Lions

