The Detroit Lions were recently caught violating the NFL CBA, regarding work rules involving physical contact in OTA sessions. As a result, the organization will face some discipline from the league.

The Lions issued a team statement regarding the infraction:

"On Friday evening, the organization was made aware by the NFL and NFLPA that Organized Team Activities (OTA) practices held the week of May 27 violated player work rules pertaining to on-field physical contact pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement. As a result, the team's OTA practice scheduled for Monday, June 10 has been forfeited. We take very seriously the rules set forth within the NFL's Offseason Program and have worked to conduct our practices accordingly. We will continue to be vigilant with our practices moving forward."

The NFL and NFLPA's current collective bargaining agreement prohibits live contact drills in OTAs.

As a result, the Lions will forfeit their June 10 practice session. However, knowing the blue-collar, uncompromising work ethic Dan Campbell exudes with his players, Detroit likely won't let a sanction like this affect their team identity.

Detroit is Built on Tough, Physical Culture

How will the Lions adjust to their league punishment?

Dan Campbell is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Detroit Lions, and from day one, he instantly gave the impression that the Lions were going to be a passionate team and bring intensity to practices every day.

Fans got to get a closer look at Campbell on 2022's Hard Knocks series, and Campbell was every bit the coach that fans first saw in the infamous 'biting off a knee-cap' press conference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dan Campbell has a coaching record of 24-26-1 in Detroit. However, since starting 1-6 in 2022, Campbell's Lions hold a record of 20-7 in the regular season and 2-1 in playoff games.

Campbell's Lions have built a strong culture of physicality and intensity and losing one practice isn't likely going to change Detroit's approach. However, they will likely be more attuned to the league rules going forward.

The head coach isn't the only one who values contact drills, as defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn recently commented on the value he places on contact in practice. Speaking to MLive.com, Glenn stated:

"Listen, I know there’s going to be a lot of questions and a lot of guys asking, ‘Well, has he improved?Well, we don’t have pads on. So, when you’re in your underwear, it’s not telling anybody anything."

The Lions may be the first team this offseason to get punished regarding contact rules, but several teams in recent years have had practices deemed to be too physical, including:

The Chicago Bears in 2022 (forced to cancel practice)

The Dallas Cowboys in 2022 (forced to cancel practice)

The New England Patriots in 2023 (forced to cancel two practices)

That's just to name a few. The league's contact rules sometimes hit a gray area, where many teams may be doing it, but won't always get caught. One has to wonder if this is a case of the Lions being used as an example for the 2024 OTA session, or if we are going to see more teams hit with punishments like these before the season starts.

After a gut-wrenching loss in the NFC Championship game this January, the Lions have Super Bowl aspirations in mind. They are going to do everything in their power to make sure every practice brings the most intensity possible and prepares them for the long road to Super Bowl 59.

