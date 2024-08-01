Highlights Carini walked out on her contest with Imane Khelif after just 46 seconds on Thursday.

The Italian had taken just two punches from her opponent, but decided that she did not want to continue.

An emotional Carini managed to utter a few words to her coach after the bout.

The sight of Angela Carini weeping in the ring after withdrawing from her welterweight bout with Algeria's Imane Khelif on Thursday afternoon looks set to be one of the defining images of the Paris Olympics. Now, a lip-reading expert has revealed what Carini set to her coach immediately after abandoning the fight, which lasted only 46 seconds and saw just two punches landed.

Khelif's presence at the Games is controversial in itself. The 25-year-old was disqualified from last year's Women's World Championships after failing a gender eligibility test. That competition was governed by the International Boxing Association, whereas the 2024 Olympic boxing tournament is overseen by the Paris Boxing Unit (PBU).

It was the PBU that granted Khelif permission to compete at the Games ahead of her fight round clash with Carini. When the Italian was asked about her opponent's previously failed test, she reasoned: "I can only adapt to the rules of the Olympics."

Carini Claimed Khelif Hit Harder Than Any of Her Previous Opponents

Only two blows were landed in the brief bout

Carini told the referee she could not continue after absorbing a pair of punches from her opponent and sobbed in the middle of the ring following the end of the contest. Despite being overcome with emotion, she did manage to have a brief conversation with her coach.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport, via the Daily Mail, a lip-reading expert confirmed that Carini told her corner: "It hurt like hell," in reference to getting hit by Khelif. She shared the same sentiment in post-fight comments made to reporters. Via Eurosport, she said the following:

"I just wanted to go to the ring to fight. I didn't give up, but a punch hurt too much and so I said enough. Giving up was a gesture of maturity, not of surrender."

The Guardian's Sean Ingle reported heartbreaking scenes in the mixed zone after the fight, writing that Carini "broke down in tears as she explained that she had never been hit so hard before."

There was a deeply personal reason behind the emotional response Carini gave after the fight as she explained that she "came [to the Olympics] to honour her father, that she was a warrior, but had to stop."

Ingle also reported that Carini's coach commented on the bout shortly after the Italian's loss. He indicated that his fighter may have sustained a broken nose in the short fight, stating: "I don’t know if her nose is broken. I have to speak with the girl."

Khelif advances to the Olympic quarter-finals after her quick-fire win. She will face Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori in the last eight on Saturday.