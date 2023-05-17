Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez deserves to be earning £200k-a-week at Old Trafford, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation since his move from Ajax.

Manchester United news - Lisandro Martinez

Martinez joined United at the beginning of the season for a fee of £57m, according to the BBC.

The Argentine defender has slotted in alongside Raphael Varane for the most part, and his ability to play out from the back has been hugely beneficial for Erik ten Hag, managing a pass completion of 87%, as per FBref.

The former Ajax defender won a World Cup with his country last year and a Carabao Cup with United back in February, so it's safe to say he's enjoyed a successful campaign.

Martinez split opinions when he first arrived in England, with Jamie Carragher one of the pundits to question whether he had the physicality to play in the Premier League.

However, the former Liverpool defender later admitted he was wrong after his impressive season.

He said: "To be that small and play centre-back, you’ve obviously got to be a special player, a good player. Now, I didn’t think someone of that size could cope in the Premier League and he has coped."

What has Jones said about Martinez?

Jones has suggested that Martinez deserves to be earning £200k-a-week at United, and he believes any success they have will be largely down to his character.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He really deserves to be heading towards the £200k-a-week mark anyway, based on what we've seen and the way that this team is going to continue to evolve.

"He'll be back next season, and I think that any success that United have is going to be built upon characteristics and the leadership that he shows from the back."

Does Martinez deserve a pay rise?

If you compare Martinez's weekly wage to his teammates, then there is certainly an argument.

The Argentina international receives less per week than 13 United players, according to Spotrac, with the likes of Fred, Harry Maguire, and Jadon Sancho earning more, despite none being as important as Martinez to this side.

Martinez has started more Premier League games than all three of the aforementioned players who earn more than him, as per FBref.

When put into perspective, Martinez probably deserves to be paid a similar wage to some of United's highest earners, considering the impact he's had since his move to England.