Key Takeaways Lisandro Martinez's performances have been disappointing, contributing to Manchester United's struggles.

The centre-back's start to the season has been labelled 'dire' by supporters following United's 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

Martinez's aggressive play is turning into petulance, causing concerns about his performances and their impact on the team.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez flattered to deceive, like the majority of his teammates, in their 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon – an epitome of how the Argentine’s season in the heart of defence has been going since the Premier League 2024/25 campaign got underway.

From the outset, Erik ten Hag and his men were both outworked and outsmarted by a team with much more a semblance of being a collection of individuals who were prepared to work for one another – but the Red Devils’ defence has been subject to the most criticism.

And Martinez, 26, has been at the heart of that damning assessment. Since signing for £56.7 million in the summer of 2022, the diminutive centre-back has endured a mixed bag of performances for the 13-time Premier League champions.

His latest collection of poor displays no doubt cause for concern for those associated with the Old Trafford outfit, who now reside in 12th place after just two wins in six outings thus far, especially as they often relied on his defensive ability and knack of playing out from the back when their backs have been against the wall.

Martinez’s Display vs Tottenham Continues Poor Start to 24/25

‘There's no sugarcoating it anymore’

When his partner in crime, Raphael Varane, was employed by Manchester United and he and Martinez were fully fit, there was a semblance of a back line that could compete for major honours – the Premier League and Champions League, a competition the club are three-time winners of, included.

Since the Frenchman’s departure, the World Cup winner has looked nothing short of uncomfortable with him struggling to form a formidable partnership with one of Ten Hag’s summer additions in Matthijs de Ligt.

Against Tottenham, his side’s fortunes went from bad to worse as Dejan Kulusevski notched the north Londoners’ second of the affair and Martinez has been singled out for his work in the build-up as he dived in rashly to allow Brennan Johnson and the goalscorer acres of space on the right flank to attack.

Given a 4/10 in GIVEMESPORT’s player ratings, Martinez’s distribution, which has previously been praised for its accuracy, was awry from minute 1 to 90 with him completing just 5.9 (56%) of his long balls – and despite playing seven passes into the final third, they were often a) lacking any sense of direction or b) wasted by those ahead of him.

Martinez's Statistics vs Tottenham Minutes 90 Accurate passes 35/40 (88%) Touches 60 Passes into final third 7 Accurate long balls 5/9 (56%) Tackles won 0/0 Defensive actions 13 Overall rating 6.5

Adding to that, the Gualeguay-born ace was also cautioned for a wild challenge – which has become too much of a regular occurrence for the South American – on Tottenham’s creator-in-chief, James Maddison. His aggressiveness, largely praised by his side’s fanbase, is quickly turning into petulance – which is an awful look.

His defensive-centric numbers are not as damning as expected given how under pressure he and his partner in the heart of the back line – De Ligt – were as Postecoglou and his men continue to heat up the pressure. Martinez completed an array of defensive actions (13), per FotMob, and that can be largely attributed to their porous engine room.

A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that there is no more time to sugarcoat what has been a ‘dire’ start to the season for the central defender, who is one of the most expensive Argentine players of all time.

"Lisandro Martinez has been absolutely DIRE this season btw, there’s no sugar coating it anymore."

Inside Martinez’s Subpar Start to 2024/25 Proceedings

Defender has struggled upon Varane's departure

One thing that Martinez cannot be accused of is not caring. Ever since he was unveiled as Manchester United’s new hope two years ago, there have not been many players that cannot pride themselves on wearing their heart on their sleeve on a week-by-week basis.

Per Daily Express, the former Ajax man was spotted apologising to those Manchester United fans who opted to stay behind after such a dismal result and performance, putting his hands up before clasping them together in a praying gesture.

But that doesn’t make up for how poorly the £120,000-per-week earner, despite starting every game both domestically and on the Europa League stage, has performed since Ten Hag’s third season at the helm kicked off.

The 25-cap Argentina international, nicknamed ‘The Butcher’ has long been heralded as his manager's most important players, but his short temper has put him at risk in 2024/25, as evidenced by his challenge on Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada in their recent Premier League encounter.

The issue that Ten Hag, or whoever is in charge, has is the lack of options that are worthy of a starting spot in the Manchester United back line? Youngster Leny Yoro is sidelined with a long-term injury and there have been worries over whether Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are of the level that a side, in the depths of purgatory, should boast. But if Martinez can't return to form, the manager could be forced to consider his options at centre-back.