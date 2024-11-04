The British media are unilaterally condemning Lisandro Martinez following his 'disgusting challenge' on Cole Palmer. The Manchester United defender made the foul in the latter stages of his team's 1-1 home draw against Chelsea.

With Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout – awaiting the 11 November arrival of new head coach Ruben Amorim – the Red Devils took on the Blues in the Premier League this weekend. In a game lacking consistent quality, two goals in the space of four minutes were enough to see each team leave with a point.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Rasmus Hojlund was pulled down inside the box by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. However, the lead did not last long as Moises Caicedo then fired in a wonderful volley to make it 1-1.

In the 93rd minute of the game, however, Chelsea's Palmer humiliated Martinez with a clever flick over the Argentine's head. Unable or unwilling to pull out of his challenge, the defender then caught the Englishman high on his knee with his studs.

He was given a yellow card and when VAR checked the incident, the onfield decision was upheld. It was reasoned that his challenge was 'reckless but not serious foul play'. Despite escaping punishment on the field, Martinez has not escaped scrutiny off it with a number of notable figures in the British media strongly criticising his foul.

Martinez Slammed After Palmer Foul

"It's reckless, it's nasty"

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Man United midfielder Roy Keane claimed Martinez was a "lucky boy" to not be sent off, saying: "He won't be happy with Palmer making a fool of him. It's a nasty challenge. But he doesn't catch him properly. It's down the side of his leg." Keane later added: "If he had got sent off there would have been no complaints."

On the same panel, Frank Lampard and Jamie Redknapp both agreed that Martinez should have been sent off. The Chelsea legend noted: "I think it's a red card for the intention. He knew he was late and he just thought 'I'm going to leave a bit on you'."

Redknapp was even more unhappy, explaining:

"It's reckless, it's nasty, he knows exactly what he's doing. He's got that nasty streak in him. Look at how high he gets his leg, there's no need for it."

The written press were equally as damning. Take for instance the reaction of Oliver Holt. Taking to X, the Chief Sports Writer for Daily Mail wrote:

"Lisandro Martinez should have been sent off for the foul on Palmer. The Butcher? All that hard man garbage is a disguise for the fact he’s too often a liability."

ESPN Writer Mark Ogden and Adrian Durham felt similarly, with their social media posts slamming the 'disgusting challenge':