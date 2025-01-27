Lisandro Martinez found the back of the net for the second time this season on Sunday evening, as Manchester United edged out Fulham with a 1-0 victory in the Premier League. The Argentine defender’s strike took a wicked deflection off Sasa Lukic before sailing past Bernd Leno with just 12 minutes remaining.

The triumph propelled United to 12th in the league table, just four points shy of breaking into the top half. However, it wasn’t just Martinez’s goal that caught fans’ attention—it was his celebration. Following his previous goal at Anfield a couple of weeks ago, the former Ajax man made some interesting gestures, which looked almost like he was slicing or cutting, reminiscent of the traditional Kenyan dance 'mapangale' (watch the goal and celebration below):

United fans wasted no time speculating about the meaning behind the celebration. The most popular theory pointed to his nickname at Old Trafford: "The Butcher." While it was a clever guess and seemingly fitting, the real explanation behind Martinez’s intriguing celebration has finally come to light.

The Real Meaning Behind Lisandro Martinez's Celebration

It appeared to be related to his native Argentina

Martinez did not address the celebration in his post-match briefing, but it is believed he was doing a famous dance in his native Argentina, Tuko explained. The dance is from the Cuarteto genre fronted by popular Argentine musician "La Mona" Jimenez (see below):

Again, while the reason behind Martinez's choice of celebration hasn't been explained fully, he will be hoping to use the gesture even more in the coming weeks as Ruben Amorim's side face an uphill battle to put pressure on the European qualification places. The defender has been in hot form recently, and he appears to be one of very few players currently irreplaceable.

It's another busy week as far as the Red Devils are concerned, with an away trip to Steau Bucharest in midweek quickly followed by a visit from Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Sunday.