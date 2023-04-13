In the end, Thursday night was one to forget for Manchester United.

At half-time, Erik ten Hag's side were 2-0 up and cruising in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla thanks to a brace from January signing Marcel Sabitzer.

But during the second period of play at Old Trafford, things unraveled somewhat for United.

Not only did Sevilla eventually level the scores at 2-2 thanks to two (yes, TWO) late own goals, the Red Devils also lost warrior Lisandro Martinez to a serious-looking injury.

The Argentine defender, who has been a revelation since joining from Ajax in the summer, got his studs caught in the turf and was very clearly in absolute agony as a result.

Video: Martinez's injury vs Sevilla

Martinez could not leave the field of play by his own accord, such was the extent of what appears to be an Achilles injury.

So in an act of great sportsmanship, Sevilla duo Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna helped their stricken international comrade of the pitch.

Video: Martinez helped off the pitch by Montiel & Acuna

Fair play, lads.

After he had been helped to the side of the pitch, Martinez broke down in tears, before being put onto a stretcher.

We really hope it's not as serious as it looks, Lisandro.

As well as seeing Martinez succumb to a potentially season-ending injury, United lost Raphael Varane at the break after he picked up a knock in the opening 45. He was replaced by club captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire then went on to score the second own goal in stoppage-time, an unfortunate moment which sums up his horrendous luck at club level of late - and the Red Devils' horrendous luck on the night.

Video: Maguire's unlucky own goal vs Sevilla

So for the second leg in Seville, United are likely to be without their first-choice centre-back pairing.

And they will certainly not be able to call on inspirational playmaker, Bruno Fernandes.

Why's that? Well, the Portuguese was harshly yellow carded for a handball, which means he is suspended for the match in Spain next week.

Ouch.