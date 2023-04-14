Last night's Europa League game between Manchester United and Sevilla ended in a calamitous 2-2 draw for Erik ten Hag's men, with two own goals coming in the final six minutes due to Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire blunders.

Prior to this, World Cup winner and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez was taken off due to injury, leaving the centre-back visibly devastated and unable to leave the pitch unaided.

Ten Hag, however, has assured fans that Martinez was "calm and okay" in the dressing room after being taken off on a stretcher in clear discomfort.

Man United injury woes

With Raphael Varane already subbed off due to injury, it further adds to the growing list of injured players with United's homegrown talent and more than in-form forward Marcus Rashford being unavailable "for a few games" ahead of a semi-final FA Cup match and the second leg of the Europa League clash against Sevilla.

All United faithfuls remain eager to hear the extent of the injury to what has been United's best signing of the season, arguably transforming the club's backline.

What has Ten Hag said about Martinez's injury vs Sevilla?

Ten Hag revealed post-match: "I think he will not play on Sunday [away to Nottingham Forest], it looks like that, but I can't say what the diagnosis is, and I prefer to wait, and then we are clear and know exactly what it is.

"I have spoken to him, and he's okay, he's calm. We are competing in three competitions, so you need a squad. If Licha and [Raphael] Varane are not available on Sunday then others have to do it. We have seen Harry Maguire played a good game on Saturday and tonight also he played a really good game."

Ten Hag's subs criticised

People were quick to cast their criticism over Ten Hag as a result of him using all substitutions before the 81st minute while still leading the tie 2-0, but the trophy-winning manager explained that the changes made had nothing to do with the downfall.

"I had to make them, there was no other way. Rapha was injured, so I had to," Ten Hag iterated.

"Anthony Martial – it was his first start after a long period, so we had to make it around the 60 minutes. Then Bruno [Fernandes] – I got the warnings from the refs he was short before his second booking and the same for Antony, so I had to make the subs, I had no choice.

"We get the injury to Licha [Martinez]- not good. But both goals are really unlucky, two deflected. What can you do? Sometimes you have bad days and bad luck. Tonight was not our night."