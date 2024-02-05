Highlights Lisandro Martinez will not require surgery for his injury, which has been confirmed to be a sprained collateral ligament.

There was initial concern that Martinez could have had an ACL injury, but this has been ruled out.

Manchester United hopes to have Martinez back after the international break in March, but he could still miss several weeks and important games.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the injury sustained by Lisandro Martinez during Manchester United's 3-0 victory against West Ham United. The Argentine defender was forced off in the second half after Vladimir Coufal fell on top of his right leg.

Martinez's injury overshadowed what was otherwise a positive day for the Red Devils at Old Trafford, with them making light work of David Moyes' side thanks to a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and another goal from in-form striker Rasmus Hojlund. Speaking after the game, however, Erik ten Hag admitted that the initial signs of Martinez's injury were not good.

"There is a bad concern," the Dutch coach said. "We have to wait for a few days for the diagnosis. He is very sad, very disappointed. We all feel really with him.

"First of all it is a personal disaster when it is really bad but also for the team it is really bad because he definitely brings us a lot."

Martinez won't reuqire surgery

Defender set to miss several weeks

Martinez clutched his knee shortly after the injury and looked to be in some distress as he left the field. Having only just returned to the fold following one injury, there was concern among fans and United staff members that the defender would be spending another significant spell on the sidelines with a possible ACL injury.

However, Argentine journalist Gaston Edul initially confirmed that would not be the case, and that no surgery would be required. According to his report, he is now expected to miss between a month and a half to two months as he recovers from the injury.

His report was then confirmed by Romano on Monday afternoon, who stated that Martinez had suffered a sprained collateral ligament during the game. The Italian journalist added that United hoped to have 'the Butcher' back after the international break in March, but that could still mean that he misses several important games for United. They play Aston Villa on Sunday 11th Febraury, and Martinez could also miss the Manchester Derby on Sunday 3rd March. Given what he brings to the backline, he will be a huge loss for both those games.

Martinez's injury history

Defender has had two lengthy spells out already

Another injury to arguably United's best centre-back will be a huge blow to Ten Hag. Martinez has proven to be key to the way he wants his team to play, with the Red Devils looking much more composed with him in the side.

However, the Argentine has picked up two big injuries already since his move from Ajax in the summer of 2022. In April 2023, he fractured his metatarsal, before he picked up a foot injury in September 2023 which kept him out of action for nearly four months.

Martinez's injury history at Man Utd Injury Days Missed Games Missed Metatarsal fracture 77 12 Foot injury 105 22 Statistics per Transfermarkt

If he is ruled out until after the next international break, Martinez could be set to miss another seven games, all of which are important to United as they bid to retain their status as a Champions League team. However, following two sizeable absences already, medical staff will likely ensure that he is unlikely to pick up yet another knock before throwing him back into action.