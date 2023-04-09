Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez has been given a tough guy image to such an extent that opponents are beginning to fear him.

The Argentina international has impressed during his debut season in the Premier League despite some claiming he would be too small for the English game. We're looking at you, Jamie Carragher!

Martinez's latest scuffle was with Everton's Neal Maupay.

Martinez vs Maupay

The incident happened while referee Michael Oliver was in discussion with the defender. Maupay clearly didn't take too kindly to Martinez's attempt to influence the match official and pushed the Argentine away with a few choice words shared between the two in the process.

Maupay is a scrappy character and rarely backs away from a confrontation himself, we all remember him causing absolute havoc a few seasons ago against Arsenal, and in particular Matteo Guendouzi.

It seemed he didn't fancy his chances against Martinez, however, as he retreated when the defender got too close for comfort.

Given Maupay's reputation, we think it would be a close-run fight between the two!

Manchester United 2-0 Everton

The game itself provided Erik ten Hag with some much-needed positivity. His side's 2-0 victory made it back-to-back wins after being humbled by Newcastle United last weekend.

Goals from the in-form Scott McTominay and a returning Anthony Martial maintained their place in the top four. Meanwhile, for Everton, it wasn't all doom and gloom despite the defeat. Yes, the defending at times was extremely poor, though, they did create some golden opportunities for themselves and caused Manchester United some real problems.

It is another busy week for Manchester United as they host Sevilla in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night before travelling to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. A game that will have a bearing on both ends of the table as Forest try and fight for survival.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Antony of Manchester United celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Manchester United and Real Betis at Old Trafford on March 09, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Everton, meanwhile, host Fulham hoping to move away from danger themselves.

Manchester United will be hoping Martinez continues to strike fear into opposition players as they fight for a place in the top four and look to lift the Europa League trophy.

That would be quite the season for the Red Devils and one not many would have predicted at the start of the campaign.