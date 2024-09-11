Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been criticised for his performance against Colombia for Argentina this week.

Argentina were defeated 2-1 by Colombia thanks to an inspired James Rodriguez display. The experienced attacking midfielder provided an assist and scored from the penalty spot as the Colombians enjoyed an important victory.

Martinez lined up at left-back for Argentina, perhaps giving Erik ten Hag something to think about considering the lack of available options he has in this position. His performance hasn't gone down too well in the Argentine media, however, with Martinez struggling to make a positive impact.

Martinez 'Wasn't Comfortable' for Argentina

He lost his man for Colombia's first goal

According to Argentine outlet Clarin, Martinez didn't enjoy the best of games, with journalist Nahuel Lanzillotta giving him a four out of 10 rating for his performance...

"Playing with three again, although they didn't attack him much from his side, he wasn't as comfortable as against Chile. And he lost his mark on Mosquera's goal."

Martinez played on the left-hand side in what was a back four out of possession, tucking in to make a three when Argentina attacked. In the previous Argentine fixture, Martinez was praised for playing out of position 'flawlessly' as they defeated Chile, but the same unfortunately couldn't be said for his display against Colombia.

Lisandro Martinez stats v Chile (5/9/2024) Minutes 79 Aerial duels 5/5 Ground duels 1/1 Accurate passes 52/54 Clearances 4 Interceptions 1

With Matthijs de Ligt now coming into the United side, it will be interesting to see whether Ten Hag considers using Martinez on the left-hand side. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are currently out injured, leaving ten Hag with a lack of options in this position. De Ligt's performances on international duty might be a concern for the United coaching staff with the Dutch defender slammed for a 'disappointing' display last time out.

Nouassair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot have lined up at full-back for United so far this season but ten Hag's men have found it difficult to get results. After securing a victory at home to Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League campaign, United lost their next two fixtures.

United are in no rush

According to ESPN, United are in no rush to plunge Rasmus Hojlund straight back into the team after his recent injury. The Danish forward suffered a hamstring problem during pre-season and is yet to feature for the Red Devils since the beginning of the campaign.

Joshua Zirkzee was signed during the summer transfer window, giving ten Hag another option in the centre-forward position, so it wouldn't make sense to throw Hojlund in at the deep end and risk another injury. Ten Hag has also utilised Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in more central roles at times this term.