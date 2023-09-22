Highlights Lisandro Martinez's performance for Manchester United has declined compared to last season, with journalist Dean Jones suggesting that his partnership with Raphael Varane is crucial to his success.

Manchester United's defensive issues have been a significant factor in their poor start to the season, as injuries and inconsistency have plagued their backline.

The club may need to consider signing a new centre-back in the January transfer window to address their defensive weaknesses, especially in light of Raphael Varane's injury history.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has struggled to produce the form we saw last season, and journalist Dean Jones has explained one reason why he's not been at his best, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the campaign in the Premier League.

Manchester United news - Lisandro Martinez

Martinez signed for United for a fee of around £37m last summer from Ajax, as per BBC. The Argentine defender enjoyed an impressive first season under Erik ten Hag, helping guide the Manchester club to a third place finish in England's top flight, resulting in qualification for the Champions League. United also won the Carabao Cup, beating Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

This term, it's been a tricky month or so for United. Injuries certainly haven't helped their situation, and we even saw a centre-back duo of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans end a Premier League game against Arsenal. Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that seeing Evans and Maguire in a partnership for United left everyone in disbelief. Considering the money they've spent over the years, to have to utilise a struggling, out-of-form defender in Maguire and a 35-year-old Evans is a bit of a disaster.

Martinez, who is earning £120k-a-week, hasn't had a consistent partner throughout the season. Raphael Varane, who developed a formidable combination with Martinez in defence last campaign, has spent the last few weeks on the treatment table. Against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the Red Devils conceded four goals, with Martinez partnering Victor Lindelof at the back. United currently find themselves sitting in 13th place in the Premier League table and have conceded 10 goals, with just two clubs shipping more this season.

Something clearly isn't working at the back, and ten Hag's has to find a way to turn things around. It's fair to say United have been unfortunate with players being injured - no club in the Premier League currently has more players on the sideline, as per Premier Injuries.

Lisandro Martinez doesn't look as good for Man Utd - Dean Jones

If United want to qualify for European football once again, then they're going to need their key players, such as Martinez, to step up. Ten Hag's side scored three times at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night, which should have been enough to secure three points in their opening Champions League game, but the defence and goalkeeper certainly let them down in Munich.

Jones has suggested that Martinez simply doesn't look as good for United when Varane, who is earning £340k-a-week at Old Trafford, isn't playing alongside him. The journalist added that it could become a bit of a problem, as at Varane's age, these little injuries are likely to continue, meaning Martinez might not have his partner at certain points in the campaign. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"I think it's fair that Martinez doesn't look as good without Varane next to him. I think it'd be the case for most players to be fair, because of the control that Varane likes to have on those around him and how calming he can be. The problem you've got there is that you have to accept that Varane might not be around too much. I mean, we should never forget that Varane started at the top level at a very young age. And he's now got rings in his legs of a player that would be much older than him."

Whether this could force United to make a move for a defender in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but it could be a smart idea. The French international has missed 34 games since his move to Old Trafford back in 2021, as per Transfermarkt, so he's certainly not a defender that ten Hag can rely upon regularly.

Will Man Utd sign a centre-back in January?

United were heavily linked with multiple defenders during the summer transfer window, but strengthening in other areas appeared to be more of a priority. Ten Hag has been forced to use a host of different centre-back partnerships since joining the club, so he may be hoping to bring in a reliable, consistently fit defender.

Manchester United Centre-Backs Premier League 22/23 Stats Lisandro Martinez Harry Maguire Victor Lindelof Raphael Varane Starts 24 8 14 22 Minutes 2114 767 1365 1911 Stats according to FBref

Considering no defender started more than 24 Premier League games and they all played a significant part during the campaign, there's a lack of consistency and chance to form partnerships in defence.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT in the summer that Benjamin Pavard, Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi, and Edmond Tapsoba were all on their shortlist. A move for a centre-back failed to materialise, but it's clear to see that they have their eye on reinforcing their defence.