Manchester United could be more fragile without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane despite their 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils enjoyed an impressive victory without two of their main defenders, but they could struggle against stronger sides.

Manchester United news - Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane

Martinez and Varane, who earn a combined £460k-a-week at Old Trafford, have been United's two first-choice central defenders this season, starting 43 Premier League games between them, according to FBref.

With both players currently out injured, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire started against Forest last weekend, keeping a clean sheet at the City Ground.

However, Steve Cooper's side are in 18th place in England's top flight, so there's no doubt United will face tougher opposition over the next few weeks.

Manchester United officially announced that Martinez would be out for the rest of the season, with Varane expected to be out for a few weeks.

Despite their recent result, Martinez and Varane will be huge misses over the next few games as they look to try and qualify for the Champions League.

Now, journalist Taylor has suggested that the win over Forest was only 'papering over the cracks'.

What has Taylor said about Martinez and Varane?

Taylor has suggested that United could struggle without the defensive duo.

When asked whether United would cope with Lindelof and Maguire at the back, he said, speaking to GIVEMESPORT: "I feel like that's a question that's hard to forecast. A clean sheet at the weekend, but I feel like that's papering over the cracks, we might see a little more fragility.

"I think Martinez and Varane give United a fear factor in defence. If you're an opposition forward going up against them two, you know you're going to have to be at your best to sort of get a goal."

How have Martinez and Varane performed this season?

Martinez has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.12, the third best in the United squad, with Varane ranked 13th with 6.83 in the Premier League.

As per FBref, Martinez and Varane have made 184 clearances between them, ranking them first and second in the United squad respectively.

United have been able to adapt to Erik ten Hag's style this season extremely well and the centre-back partnership predominantly used this campaign has played a pivotal role, with both players comfortable playing out from the back.