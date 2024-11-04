Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez escaped a red card late in the game against Chelsea after a high tackle on Cole Palmer, and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on the incident, suggesting that the Argentinian international is lucky his start position was close to Palmer.

Martinez received a yellow card for the dangerous tackle, and VAR took a look at the tackle before sticking with the referee's decision. Due to the foul being very late in the game and unlikely to impact the outcome, it hasn't received the media scrutiny that it may have if it was earlier in the match, but some have spoken out disagreeing with the referee.

Former United midfielder Roy Keane, famous for his tough tackling, has suggested that he believes Martinez was 'lucky' to escape a red card, adding that it was a 'nasty challenge'. Frank Lampard and Jamie Redknapp were both in agreement, with the latter claiming it was 'reckless' and 'nasty'.

Speaking live on Sky Sports, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has given his verdict on the incident...

"I think he's lucky his start position is so close to Palmer because if he makes that challenge when he comes in from distance and gathers speed and intensity, that's when he'd really be in trouble. The fact he is so close to him means he doesn't generate that force. It is fleeting contact."

Gallagher has claimed that it was just a 'fleeting contact' on Palmer, which might be why he escaped a red card. There's no doubt it was a high challenge from the Argentinian defender, so there's certainly an argument to suggest that he was lucky only to receive a yellow.

Speaking on Sky, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock has suggested that if it was given as a red card on the field, then he doesn't believe VAR would have overturned the decision. Presenter Sue Smith believes the tackle was 'too high' and Martinez was 'very lucky' to not have been given his marching orders.