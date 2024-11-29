Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim was spotted showing his anger towards defender Lisandro Martinez against Bodo/Glimt, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils secured a narrow victory in the Europa League on Thursday night despite being 2-1 down at one point in the first half. Despite some impressive attacking moments for United, Amorim will have been disappointed to have allowed Bodo/Glimt to strike twice in quick succession.

United opened the scoring after just one minute as Alejandro Garnacho struck, but Bodo/Glimt hit back in the first half with two goals before half-time. Rasmus Hojlund eventually equalised before finding the winner in the second half, giving United the three points.

According to Manchester Evening News, Amorim was spotted on the touchline showing his immense frustration, specifically at Martinez, despite both Matthijs de Ligt and Tyrell Malacia being involved...

"De Ligt, another Dutch arrival under Erik ten Hag, inexplicably failed to anticipate Zinckernagel's superiority. By the time he slid in, the ball was goalbound. Amorim directed his ire at Lisandro Martinez for going walkabout and leaving Malacia exposed. Amorim reached for the water bottle again and this time had to keep his cool. Or resist kicking it. Malacia made way for Dalot at the interval."

Martinez, who signed for United for a fee of £57m, will certainly have to take some of the blame for one of the goals on Thursday night. The United squad are still having to learn the ways of Amorim who hasn't had a lot of time to implement his system having only joined the club earlier this month.

The demands of Amorim's style of play will be something the United players aren't used to yet, so it's going to take some time to adapt and understand his demands. Up next for United is Amorim's first home Premier League game in charge as the Manchester outfit host struggling Everton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Amorim made a host of changes for the Bodo/Glimt clash, with the likes of Malacia and Mason Mount making their returns from injury.