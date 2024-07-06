Highlights Erik ten Hag signs new contract, Manchester United to make transfers for former Ajax players.

Matthijs De Ligt could be arriving from Germany, with 47m reported to be enough for the deal.

De Ligt and Martinez's partnership could be ideal for ball progression and improved defense.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co now calling the shots, Manchester United can expect a busy summer. Erik ten Hag has just been handed a new contract until 2026 and transfers will surely be made to aid him with his project.

The old Ajax coach has already signed a number of former players, such as Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Antony, and could yet make another move for a former Eredivisie star. Indeed, according to the latest reports, Matthijs De Ligt could be arriving from Germany.

What's more, the Bayern Munich star is understood to be 'open to a move' to Old Trafford with reports suggesting £47m will be enough to get the deal done. This will come as exciting news to fans and should leave one particularly Man United defender absolutely buzzing.

De Ligt and Martinez Partnership Could Be Ideal

Ball progression and Ajax connection

Last season was chaos for the Red Devils. By April, they'd already used 25 different back-four combinations, and this no doubt played a big part in their underperformance as they ultimately finished eighth, conceding more goals (58), than they managed to score.

Injury issues were a huge problem on this front and Martinez was culpable. The Argentine only played 11 times in the Premier League due to numerous setbacks. He did, however, get himself back in time for the FA Cup final.

The centre-back was a rock in that match, putting in an 8/10 display as Ten Hag's team looked transformed, beating rivals Manchester City 2-1. He played alongside Raphael Varane but the Frenchman has since left Old Trafford and with Jonny Evans 36 – even if he does stay – a new defensive signing will surely have to be made. This is why the deal for De Ligt makes sense.

Martinez should be particularly excited to play alongside the 24-year-old, in part because they both played at Ajax. While the Argentine arrived the summer the Dutchman left, so they didn't ever play together, they did both spend plenty of time under Ten Hag.

Indeed, De Ligt played 70 times for the Amsterdam outfit under the current Man Utd boss, while Martinez followed him from the Netherlands to England and has now played a total of 179 games for the coach. In short, the pair understand the sort of football the 54-year-old wants to play.

The club manager will surely hope to get his defenders on the ball and be more progressive from the back next season. Martinez already does this well and De Ligt could be the perfect partner for him on that front.

For instance, when you look at passing stats per 90 in the league last season, comparing De Ligt, Evans, and Varane, it's easy to see just how much more superior the Dutchman is. He passed more regularly, more accurately and forwards with more frequency than the other two – while also showing better skills when playing the ball long.

De Ligt vs Evans vs Varane Passing Stats (per 90) De Ligt Evans Varane Passes Attempted 77.1 53.3 50.9 Passing Accuracy % 94.03 87.89 89.28 Forward Passes 22 18 16.9 Long Passes Attempted 4.3 3.5 4.3 Long Passes Completed 2.6 1.1 2 Long Pass Accuracy % 61.54 32.08 45.31

Of course, he also knows how to defend. Indeed, the Dutchman is superior in comparison with the other two when it comes to ground duel success percentage and ball recoveries, although did make fewer clearances, tackles, blocks and interceptions than the other two.

The key point, however, is that with De Ligt in the team, Man United would be able to retain and progress the ball far better than they did at the back with either Evans or Varane playing alongside Martinez. In theory, this would ease the burden of defensive work on the entire back line – meaning less need for clearances, tackles, blocks and interceptions​​​​​​.

Jose Mourinho Big Fan of De Ligt

As if that wasn't enough, De Ligt already has the seal of approval from former Man United boss Jose Mourinho. In 2019, he was full of praise for the Dutchman, saying:

"We played against De Ligt two years ago [with Manchester United in the Europa League final] and he already seemed like a 26-year-old, much more experienced than he was. "Physically he is very strong. Now, two years later, he is genuinely a fantastic football player."

While Mourinho may not quite have the reputation within football he once did, his praise still means a lot and it's a firm reminder of just how highly rated the former Ajax star was not that long ago.

At Ajax, De Ligt made it all the way to the Europa League final, playing the full 90 in the final as his side lost 2-0 to Mourinho's Man United. He then played 11 times in the Champions League two seasons later, scoring twice, as his side made it to the semi-finals under Ten Hag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In May 2017, De Ligt became the youngest ever player (17 years and 285 days) to appear in a major European final, starting for Ajax vs Manchester United in the Europa League final.

That sort of pedigree could serve the Red Devils brilliantly next season and Martinez could also greatly benefit from playing alongside somebody a little more youthful than the likes of Varane and Evans.

It seems as though Bayern fans don't want the 24-year-old defender to leave either, with more than 23,000 people signing a petition to keep the player in Munich. But the player appears to be keen on the move, so this could be one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Stats via Squawka and Transfermarkt (as of 04/05/24).