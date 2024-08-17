Lisandro Martinez wasted no time bringing up Jamie Carragher's past criticism of the defender during a post-match interview following Manchester United's 1-0 win over Fulham. The Red Devils kicked off their Premier League campaign in style, beating the Cottagers through a single Joshua Zirkzee goal. It was a solid display from the entire team, but the former Ajax defender was a standout.

Related Man Utd 1-0 Fulham: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Joshua Zirkzee was the debut hero as United scraped a late win over Fulham on the opening weekend

He was assured at the back and handled his battle with Adama Traore very well, getting the better of the pacy forward on multiple occasions. After the match, he joined the Sky Sports team, featuring Carragher, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, to talk about the result and his side's performance. It wasn't long before he commented on the ex-Liverpool man's past criticism about his stature.

Carragher had used his size to criticise him in the past

In the past, Carragher has been very vocal about his concerns with Martinez and how he wasn't sure the United man could operate on an elite level due to his stature. Typically, centre-backs are tall, powerful figures who are dominant in the air and on the feet. The issue that Carragher and several others had with the Red Devils star is that he's only 5 ft 9 in.

Despite being smaller than the average centre-back, Martinez has shone in England so far. The impact he has on United when he's on the pitch is clear for all to see and he's become one of the best centre-backs in the country. He was at his usual best against Fulham. Afterwards, Neville asked him about the theory that he'd struggle to adapt to the Premier League's physicality when he first moved to England and Martinez couldn't resist mentioning his height, poking fun at Carragher's past comments.

"I know that I'm not tall, but I will win."

Carragher Was Quick To Notice They're a Similar Height

Hilariously, during the interview, Carragher realised he was actually a similar height to Martinez, making his comments about the centre-back all the more awkward. The former Liverpool man had a storied career playing for the Reds and was a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League during his prime.

He never got his hands on the league trophy, but he did win many other pieces of silverware, including a Champions League in 2005 that is still spoken about today. During his career, he measured at 6 ft 1 in, but these days he's much closer to Martinez in height. Regardless, the United man has had a fine career so far and isn't letting the fact that he's smaller than the average centre-back hold him back in any way.