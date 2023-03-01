Lisandro Martinez two-footed his own teammates in wild celebration after Fred's goal v West Ham.

Manchester United produced a late comeback against West Ham to seal their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

United went 1-0 down in the 54th minute when Said Benrahma lashed the ball into the top corner.

But The Red Devils fought back and sealed the win with three goals in the final 13 minutes.

Nayef Aguerd's own-goal restored parity, before Alejandro Garnacho gave his side the lead with a superb strike in stoppage-time.

Fred then scored United's third and sealed their victory in the dying moments of the match.

Lisandro Martinez started the match on the bench, with Erik ten Hag choosing to start Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of United's defence.

Martinez took to the pitch in the 58th minute as he replaced Lindelof.

The Argentine produced a wild celebration after Fred notched United's third deep into stoppage-time.

Fred celebrated his goal with a belly slide and was soon joined by Wout Weghorst and Tyrell Malacia.

Martinez then came steaming in and thought it would be a good idea to slide two-footed into his own teammates. View the moment below...

Fan footage showed Weghorst needing help to get up after the celebrations, before putting his hands on his knees.

He may have been feeling the effects of Martinez's challenge...

Who will Manchester United play in the FA Cup quarter-finals?

United have been drawn to play Fulham in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The game will take place at Old Trafford across the weekend of March 18 and 19.

Manchester City will face Burnley, Brighton will welcome Grimsby while Sheffield United will take on Blackburn.

