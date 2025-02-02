Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez was seen in tears as he was stretchered off during the Red Devils' defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Two goals from striker Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the visitors an important three points against a lacklustre United side who slump to 13th in the Premier League table after being leapfrogged by the Eagles.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have lost five of the last six games at home in the Premier League.

As if the defeat didn't leave enough of a bitter taste in Ruben Amorim's mouth, the injury to Martinez, who scored the winner in the club's last league win against Fulham, will no doubt be a bigger pill to swallow as the Argentine has been one of the few mainstays in the team since Amorim's arrival in November.

Martinez in Tears Following Potentially Serious Knee Injury

The defender could be out for the remainder of the season depending on the severity of the injury

With just 15 minutes remaining at Old Trafford and United trailing 1-0 thanks, Martinez found himself in a foot race with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr. The two collided accidentally as they came together.

The Argentine immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to be substituted, and replays revealed the defender, who has a history of knee injuries that have plagued his career at the Theatre of Dreams, landing awkwardly with his knee buckling beneath him. After receiving extended treatment, the 27-year-old was carried off on a stretcher, struggling to hold back his emotions.

Since joining from Ajax in 2022, Martinez has been plagued with injuries, including a knee injury in 2024 that saw him miss a total of 10 games over the space of 55 days on the sidelines. Prior to that, the 27-year-old had also been ruled out for a combined 184 days with a metatarsal injury that he returned too soon from.

As of yet, there is no word of the extent of Martinez's injury.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 02/02/2025.