Highlights Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham United, moving up to sixth place in the Premier League.

Youth players impressed for the Red Devils, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring his second goal in four days.

Unfortunately, Erik ten Hag faces a setback as key defender Lisandro Martinez suffered an injury, potentially sidelining him once again.

Manchester United moved into sixth place in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford. The youth players shone on the day for the Red Devils, but Erik ten Hag was handed a massive injury blow.

The hosts were in control of the game from the off and while the Hammers had a decent amount of possession, it was Man United that showed a clinical edge on the day. Rasmus Hojlund scored his second goal in four days after the Danish striker cut inside and fired home with his weaker right foot from the edge of the penalty area. This added to his strike against Wolves in the 4-3 midweek victory.

Alejandro Garnacho added two second-half goals to put the game beyond the Irons, with the hosts moving above their opposition on the day in the league table. Ten Hag has seen several pivotal members of his squad return to fitness in recent weeks, with Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez all returning to action.

Lisandro Martinez injured as Man Utd win

Erik ten Hag's men impressed but lost a key man in the process

The one negative for the Dutch manager will have been the sight of one of his key defenders, Martinez, hobbling off the field. The Argentine recently returned to action for United after missing the final part of the 2022/23 season, and then suffering another injury at the start of the current campaign.

Martinez was replaced by Varane, who was his regular centre-back partner during the club's impressive season last time out. The pair have spent very little time on the pitch together in the 2023/24 campaign, and it shows with United's poor defensive record.

The injury to the 26-year-old occurred as Vladimir Coufal fell awkwardly on his leg in the second-half of the game. Supporters of the club will have their fingers crossed that it doesn't result in another prolonged spell out of the team for the impressive defender. His comfort on the ball really adds to the style of play Ten Hag looks to employ, and his return to the side will be eagerly anticipated, whenever that may be.

Speaking about Martinez's injury in his post-match interview, Erik ten Hag said, per BBC Sport reporter Shamoon Hafez:

"It seems bad, we have to wait and make the right diagnosis. In this moment we are very sad, hopefully it is not too bad but we can only pray. It looks like he has to sit some games out injured again."

Alejandro Garnacho puts West Ham to the sword

The youngsters put on a brilliant display

Kobbie Mainoo stole the headlines in the previous win against Wolves, but it was another young star at Old Trafford that caught the eye against West Ham. Garnacho has been one of very few bright sparks in the United team throughout the season and the Argentine looks to have found a new role on the right side of the attack.

The 19-year-old added to Hojlund's opener by cutting inside and sticking towards goal. He was helped by a massive deflection steering the ball past Alphonse Areola in the West Ham goal. With the away team chasing the game, Kalvin Phillips was caught in possession by Scott McTominay and the Scotland international drove forward before slipping a pass into Garnacho's feet. The winger stroked the ball home confidently to secure the three points for his side.