Highlights Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral was attended by thousands of fans and renowned individuals from the football world, including current players and former Manchester United legends.

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, was not in attendance due to a prior personal commitment in the Netherlands.

The Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, chose not to attend the funeral to avoid being a distraction, given their unpopularity among fans.

Last month, the world of football was left mourning the loss of one of the game's greatest players as Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton sadly passed away at the age of 86. The World Cup winner of 1966 was regarded as one the finest players to ever play the game and so has rightly been given an emotional send-off at Manchester Cathedral this week.

On top of his achievements with England – which included being the all-time top goalscorer for the Three Lions until it was later broken by Wayne Rooney and then Harry Kane – he will be remembered best for his brilliant career with Manchester United, where made 758 appearances, scoring 249 goals, as well as winning the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup.

Many in attendance for Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral

Sir Bobby's funeral was held today in Manchester with thousands of fans turning up to pay their respects and honour the esteemed footballer. As well as supporters being in attendance, a number of renowned individuals were also present for the service.

A list of footballers who attended the funeral was revealed by The Telegraph. It was noted that current Man United stars Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton were there, but many others were unavailable due to international duty.

Beyond that, a number of other people associated with the club were in attendance, such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Richard Arnold, David Gill, Martin Edwards, Ed Woodward, former CEO, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Alex Stepney, Paddy Crerand, John Aston Jnr, Brian Kidd, Sammy McIlroy, Alan Gowling, Lou Macari, Willie Morgan, Martin Buchan, Bryan Robson, Mark Hughes, Brian McClair, Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan, Gary Pallister, Ryan Giggs, Peter Schmiechel, Andrew Cole, Roy Keane, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Wes Brown, Wayne Rooney, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, and Ashley Young.

Other notable guests included Prince William, Aleksander Ceferin, President Uefa, Gareth Southgate, Mike Summerbee, Ian Callaghan, Alan Kennedy, Gary Lineker, Emilio Butragueno, Ferran Soriano, Mark Noble, Andy Burnham, Calum Best and Daley Thompson. More details were revealed by the Manchester Evening News, via UtdActive on X.

Ten Hag and Glazers absent from funeral

It was interesting to note that Erik ten Hag wasn't in attendance. However, his absence was explained, with the club stating: “Erik ten Hag has sent his regrets due to an unbreakable and long-standing personal commitment in the Netherlands.”

Fans would have also spotted the Glazer family missing from the list above. As per The Telegraph again, it is understood that the "unpopular Manchester United owners did not want their presence to be a distraction as the great and good of world football prepare to come together to say goodbye to one of the sport’s most iconic figures".

Considering the family are an unwelcome presence at Old Trafford on match days, it remains unclear what sort of reception the likes of Joel and Avram – the United co-chairman, who are the most involved of the family – would have received. With that in mind, it probably is for the best that they kept a respectful distance from the funeral.