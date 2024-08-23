Key Takeaways A full list of fighters with a more recent MMA win than Stipe Miocic has emerged.

A full list of fighters with a more recent MMA win than Stipe Miocic has emerged, with some of the names set to shock many UFC fans.

The former heavyweight world champion - who is widely regarded as the best 265lbs fighter in the history of the UFC - hasn't won a fight since he defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 in August 2020.

His last appearance in the cage came in 2021, suffering a brutal knockout defeat to former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou.

Remarkably, the last time Miocic secured a win under his belt, promotional star Alex Pereira hadn't even made his UFC debut yet. Despite it being four years since his last win, the 42-year-old looks set to return to the Octagon in November against Jon Jones - despite rumours that he's suffered an injury ahead of the potential bout.

In a post uploaded to Reddit, it revealed the eight fighters who have tasted more victories recently than Miocic. Here, we take a look at those individuals - with some potentially even shocking you.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Last win: 24/10/2020

Many will be surprised to see that former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has a more recent win than Miocic. The Russian secured his last victory in the Octagon against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi. Following the win over 'The Highlight', Nurmagomedov decided to retire from the sport after losing his father not long before his final appearance in the cage.

'The Eagle' stepped away from the sport with a perfect record of 29-0, and after winning the vacant title against Al Iaquinta in 2018, the Russian was able to successfully defend the title three times against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje - as aforementioned.

T.J. Dillashaw

Last win: 24/07/2021

In 2019, T.J. Dillashaw announced that he would be voluntarily relinquishing the UFC bantamweight championship after USADA and the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) found adverse findings following his bout against Henry Cejudo. He was set to serve a 12-month suspension. However, in April of that year, the American was then suspended for two years by USADA due to testing positive for recombinant human erythropoietin (EPO) ahead of the Cejudo fight.

Despite the suspension, the former bantamweight champion was able to come back after two years and, on his return to the cage, defeated Cory Sandhagen via a close split decision.

Robbie Lawler

Last win: 08/07/2023

Robbie Lawler will unquestionably go down as a true legend of MMA. After losing the welterweight title to Tyron Woodley in 2016, the American endured a tough run in the UFC, losing five of his final eight fights before retiring last year. Despite his dismal record towards the back end of his career, he was still able to taste victory in the cage even after Miocic's last win.

In fact, Lawler had two wins under his belt since Miocic's win over Cormier. Firstly, 'Ruthless' defeated fellow icon Nick Diaz at UFC 266 in 2021 via third-round TKO. He then followed that up with a brutal first-round KO victory over Niko Price in his final fight at UFC 290 in 2023.

Frankie Edgar

Last win: 22/08/2020

After a glittering career at lightweight, which included winning the title, Frankie Edgar opted to move down to featherweight in search of another belt to add to his collection. Despite claiming many impressive victories in the division, the American was unable to strike gold.

In one last crack at the title, he opted to move down to bantamweight. His last win inside the cage came on his 135lbs debut against Pedro Munhoz in August 2020 - a week after Miocic's last victory in the Octagon. Unfortunately for 'The Answer,' the win over Munhoz was his last as a professional as crushing defeats to Cory Sandhagen, Marlon Vera and Chris Gutierrez forced the former champion to retire in 2022.

Carlos Condit

Last win: 16/01/2021

While Carlos Condit never got his hands on the undisputed title, he'll still go down as a true legend of the sport. Making his debut in 2002, the American has been involved in many high-profile fights in his career and quickly established himself as a real fan favourite in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.

Between 2016 and 2018, after his prime years, Condit became a bit of a gatekeeper, losing five fights in a row - with many calling him to retire. However, in October 2020, he finally got back in the win column against Court McGee, and just months later, he picked up his last win as a professional against Matt Brown.

Anthony Johnson

Last win: 07/05/2021

After originally announcing his retirement from the sport of MMA following a defeat to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210, Anthony Johnson decided to re-enter the USADA testing pool a few years later. However, he eventually entered the testing pool in late August 2020, and would have been eligible to compete in February 2021.

Johnson then parted ways with the UFC and signed a contract with Bellator. On his debut in May 2021, the American knocked out José Augusto Azevedo in the second round in the Bellator light-heavyweight World Grand Prix quarter-final - but later withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

Johnson was suffering from a form of cancer known as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, an auto-immune disease and unfortunately passed away of organ failure in November 2022.

Greg Hardy

Last win: 31/10/2020

This is another name that may shock fans given how his UFC career ended. Greg Hardy burst onto the scene and made a name for himself in his early UFC tenure with his vicious knockout power. After suffering a decision defeat to Alexander Volkov in 2019, the American got back to winning ways in May 2020 against Yorgan De Castro - securing a unanimous decision win.

His last win inside the promotion came in October 2020 - two months after Miocic's last victory - against Maurice Greene. However, following three defeats in a row to Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa and Serghei Spivac, Hardy fought out his contract and became a free agent after the UFC decided against extending his contract.

Kevin Lee

Last win: 11/03/2022

For a while, it looked as if Kevin Lee was destined to become a future star in the UFC. However, after losing to Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title in 2016, the American's career was constantly up and down as he struggled to get some real consistency and gain momentum since the defeat to 'El Cucuy.'

In 2021, it was announced that Lee would be released from the UFC - before signing a deal with Eagle FC. He made his debut against Diego Sanchez in a 165 lbs bout on March 11, 2022 - winning via unanimous decision. The American then re-joined the UFC, losing on his return to Rinat Fakhretdinov before retiring from the sport.