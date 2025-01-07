Welcome to Market Madness!

Market Madness is the ultimate football podcast for fans who want to go beyond the headlines and into the stories that shape the transfer market. Each episode will feature football insiders along with high-profile guests, including current and former players, coaches, and top media personalities – bringing fans stories you won't hear anywhere else.

From untold transfer sagas to inside-the-dressing-room revelations, we break down the latest news with exclusive expert analysis and first-hand accounts.

Whether it's breaking news live on the show or just a glimpse into the lives of football's biggest names, Market Madness is your go-to podcast for everything football – and everything behind the deal.

On the inaugural episode, hosts Olivia Buzaglo, Joel Beya, and GIVEMESPORT Senior Transfer Correspondent Ben Jacobs discuss everything you need to know about the January transfer window so far, and what you can expect.

The crew are also joined by special guest, GIVEMESPORT Senior MLS Insider Tom Bogert, as well as Luke Edwards of the Telegraph in this jam-packed edition of Market Madness! Don't miss out.

Get to know our hosts [00:00 – 08:20]

The latest on the future of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford [9:00]

Breaking News – Manchester United midfielder Casemiro receives offer from Saudi Arabia [15:30]

What is happening at West Ham? [19:30]

GIVEMESPORT MLS Insider Tom Bogert joins the show and discusses the possibility of Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba, and Antoine Griezmann joining MLS [21:20]

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks about the World Cup in Saudi Arabia [35:20]

Breaking News - Matheus Cunha signs new contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers [44:00]

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph to chat about the latest Newcastle United transfer stories [45:45]

Market Madness can be streamed live on Facebook, X, and YouTube, and is available as a podcast on all major platforms.