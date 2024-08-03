Highlights Jeremiah Azu was disqualified from the 100m in Paris for a false start.

The Team GB athlete wanted to run under protest, which is not allowed at the Olympics.

Running under protest let's athletes compete after a disqualification, which they can appeal after the race.

There was heartbreak on Saturday for Team GB sprinter Jeremiah Azu as he was disqualified from his 100m heat following a false start at the Paris Olympics. The 23-year-old, who came second in the UK championships back in June, was escorted from the track after setting off early in his race that also included medal favourite Kishane Thompson from Jamaica.

Despite a clear violation of the rules, the Welshman stayed on the track for a number of minutes, delaying the restart as he seemed to protest his innocence. In reality, he was actually appealing to run under protest, which would've allowed him to continue competing while being disqualified, something which is banned at the Olympics but allowed in other international competitions.

Azu Frustrated After Being Denied Chance to Compete

Running under protest is commonplace in other global events

Speaking after the race, Azu explained that he had reacted to another noise in the stadium, and was unable to understand why he wasn't allowed to compete and have his appeal sorted out after the race. He told the BBC:

"Honestly, I reacted to a sound. It's a shame, the crowd is so excited. I don't know why they wouldn't let me run under protest, I'm not sure what rules are being used. They have said I have to go back and put an appeal in. I'm going to go through the process and see what happens. "I was saying I wanted to run under protest. Any other race they allow you to run and then it is reviewed afterwards. I'm going to get back, get this appeal done as quickly as possible so hopefully I can get back out here and get into the semi-final."

The sprinters appeal was eventually rejected after he was found to have gotten off the start line 0.073 seconds before the gun.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sprinters are guilty of a false start if the set off more than 0.01 seconds after the gun is fired.

According to the World Athletics guidelines, the officials do have the right to overturn a decision if there is sufficient doubt, which in this case there wasn't. This usually occurs when there is an issue with the equipment which was confirmed to be in perfect order.

The guidelines also state that if a protest about an athlete's incorrect deletion from a race is upheld, the athlete should be allowed to run independently afterward to record a time.

Michael Johnson Disagrees With Olympics Rule

The American believes that athletes should be allowed to run under protest

Azu will find some solace in that he isn't the only one who doesn't understand why he wasn't allowed to run under protest, as even a legend in the sport feels the same way. Former Olympic champion Michael Johnson expressed his confusion on the matter after the Welshman's comments: