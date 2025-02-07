Luke Littler has captivated the imagination of darts fans around the world since bursting on to the scene during the 2024 World Darts Championship. He's also fared very well on the oche, winning numerous tournaments, including the 2024 Premier League Darts title and the 2025 World Darts Championship.

The teenager hit the headlines prior to the first night of Premier League Darts 2025 in Belfast after he was called out by his fierce rival Michael van Gerwen for being late to a press event, leaving all seven of his fellow competitors waiting around for him. The Dutchman was furious and urged the PDC to 'stop treating him [Littler] like a baby'.

Ironically, Van Gerwen and Littler would meet on the first night of the tournament and the controversy between the pair was also going to be referenced. The match was a closely contested one with 'Mighty Mike' eventually coming out on top during the deciding leg to win 6-5.