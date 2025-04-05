Despite the fractured landscape of professional golf, thanks to the upstart LIV Golf league, which prompted a breakaway from the traditional PGA Tour, alongside a number of elite-level golfers, who joined the Saudi Arabia-backed organisation, there will be a dozen LIV athletes rejoining their former colleagues at the PGA Tour for the upcoming 2025 Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, which takes place from the 10th of April to the 13th.

The Masters is one of the most prestigious competitions across sports, and a key component in the four Majors of golf.

With the golf season in full swing, at both a PGA Tour and LIV level, it will be interesting to see how well the LIV players compare, as they play far less frequently than the PGA players. Regardless, as this ranking demonstrates, there is a wealth of talent — and a lot of that talent has already won at least one Masters trophy. Of the 12 players eligible to compete in Augusta, Georgia, there are 10 titles split between seven players.

Keep scrolling to find out which LIV players will compete against the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. The list is ranked in ascending order, with the last name who we believe to be the best LIV player most capable of winning the tournament this year.