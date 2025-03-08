Summary Naomi finally admitted to attacking Jade Cargill after months of suspense and accusations.

After months of being on the sidelines due to injuries from a mystery attacker, Jade Cargill made an emphatic return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event last Saturday in Toronto, Canada. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion interrupted the women's Elimination Chamber match before it even started and looked bent on dishing out some destruction. After appearing to attack Liv Morgan, Cargill went after Naomi instead and absolutely destroyed her former friend as Bianca Belair watched and cried helplessly inside her pod.

Due to the attack, Naomi was unable to compete in the match. Despite the emotional turmoil, Belair eventually went on to win the match and booked her ticket to WrestleMania 41, where she will challenge new champion Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.

Naomi Confesses She Attacked Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair could not believe it

After months of investigations and unknown answers, Belair and the rest of the WWE Universe finally found out the real perpetrator of the Jade Cargill attack. On Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi admitted to Belair that she took out Cargill a couple of months ago.

I did it.

Belair could not believe her friend did such a dirty deed. The No. 1 contender for the Women's World Title just walked away in tears. Eventually, Jade Cargill arrived at Wells Fargo Center. Much like last Saturday, she immediately went after Naomi and once again laid waste to her attacker in the middle of the ring.

Cargill had been out for months due to the vicious assault that saw her laying lifeless on top of a car. The investigation had no leads for quite a while, but a couple of weeks ago, there appeared to be video footage of Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being in the building during the night of the attack. Since then, Belair and Naomi have suspected the two Judgment Day members to be the perpetrators.

Liv Morgan Reacts to Naomi's Confession

The former world champ can now breathe a sigh of relief

Credit: WWE

Following Naomi's confession, Liv Morgan took to X (formerly Twitter) and published a series of posts to let out her thoughts. The current Women's Tag Team Champion demanded an apology from Bianca Belair for jumping to conclusions without clear and conclusive evidence that she attacked Jade Cargill.

Morgan also called out Naomi for lying all this time and framing her and Rodriguez. She also wondered out loud what Cargill was doing prior to getting jumped by Naomi. Nonetheless, in the end, Morgan remembered that she is still living a tremendous life as a record-breaking three-time tag team champion.