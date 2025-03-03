WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has taken to social media to showcase her brutal battle scars from her appearance in Saturday's women's Elimination Chamber match, with Bianca Belair's 'hair-whip' causing the most gruesome-looking wounds.

The Elimination Chamber match provided Morgan and five other combatants with their final chance to earn a shot at the Raw's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April. Morgan and Belair were joined in the sadistic structure by Bayley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez and Naomi. The bout was particularly tough on the Judgment Day member, given that she started the match.

She made it all the way to the final two, alongside Belair, but took a lot of punishment to get there, including a sickening shot from 'The EST' with her signature braid. As the pair were locked together on top of one of the chamber pods, Morgan made the mistake of grabbing on to Bianca's hair.

After a brief exchange, Belair had freed her hair from Morgan's grasp and, sensing an opportunity to strike, sent the braid flying back at Morgan' stomach, connecting a vicious hit that could be heard all across the arena, followed by the audible gasps from the commentary booth and the crowd in attendance at Rogers Center in Toronto.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Full Results Women's Elimination Chamber match Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Naomi Tag team match Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus defeated Nia Jax and Candice LeRae Unsanctioned match Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn Men's Elimination Chamber match John Cena defeated CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and Seth Rollins

She ultimately lost the match after Belair hit her with the KOD. The morning following the match, Morgan took to social media to let fans see the toll it had taken on her body. Her arms were covered with scars and bruises, but the nastiest-looking damage came in the form of a red mark across her stomach, right where Belair had whipped her during the match.