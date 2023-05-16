Right here, you will find the complete listings of live football matches on TV and available to stream in the UK, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the upcoming FA Cup Final at the end of the month.
You can also find the latest info on fixtures, channels and kick-off times for the week's games on all of the major broadcasters, such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Apple TV, and plenty more.
This page is updated every Monday on a weekly basis, so be sure to come back each week to pen in all of the biggest games of the week in your calendars.
What football matches are coming up this week?
The Champions League returns for the 2nd leg of the semi-final tie between Inter and AC Milan. The match can be streamed live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Inter will be looking to capitalize on their advantage and reach the final.
Tuesday 16th May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
12:30
Inter v Milan
UEFA Champions League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
A potentially season-defining night for Real Madrid and Man City, as Pep's men host the Spanish giants in the second of the semi-final, matches with everything still to play for. Elsewhere, it's a massive night in the WSL. In the London derby, West Ham host Chelsea while Everton face Arsenal. All matches can be streamed live.
Wednesday 17th May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
18:15
Everton v Arsenal
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event
20:00
Man City v Real Madrid
Premier League
BT Sport 1, BT Sports Ultimate
20:15
West Ham v Chelsea
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event
Another big European night as West Ham look to reach the final of the European Conference league with their slender advantage. That game is streamed live on BT Sport.
Thursday 18th May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
00:30
Atlanta United v Colorado
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Charlotte v Chicago
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Cincinnativ v Montréal
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Columbus v Galaxy
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Orlando v NYCFC
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Philadelphia v DC United
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Toronto v New York
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Dallas v Whitecaps
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Minnesota v Houston
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Nashville v Inter Miami
MLS
Apple TV
02:30
Salt Lake v Portland
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Los Angeles v Sporting KC
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Sounders v Austin
MLS
Apple TV
20:00
Newcastle v Brighton
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
20:00
Leverkusen v Roma
UEFA Europa League
BT Sport 3
20:00
Sevilla v Juventus
UEFA Europa League
BT Sport 2
20:00
Basel v Fiorentina
UEFA Europa Conference League
BT Sport 4
20:00
AZ v West Ham
UEFA Europa Conference League
BT Sport 1
Action from the Bundesliga Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Primera División can be streamed live on BT Sport, OneFootball and Viaplay Sports.
Friday 19th May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
19:30
Freiburg v Wolfsburg
Bundesliga
BT Sports Arena
19:45
Sassuolo v Monza
Serie A
BT Sport 3, OneFootball
20:00
Lyon v Monaco
Ligue 1
BT Sport 2
20:00
Cádiz - Valladolid
Primera División
Viaplay Sports 2
A busy Saturday with live streams for matches across Europe including the Premier League.
Saturday 20th May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
12:30
Tottenham v Brentford
Premier League
BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate
13:00
Girona v Villarreal
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
14:30
Schalke 04 v Frankfurt
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Mix
15:15
Athletic Club v Celta Vigo
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports Online
17:00
Atalanta v Verona
Serie A
BT Sport 1
17:30
Notts Forest v Arsenal
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
17:30
Almería v Mallorca
Primera División
LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2
17:30
Getafe v Elche
Primera División
Viaplay Sports Online
17:30
Bayern München v Leipzig
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix
19:45
Milan v Sampdoria
Serie A
BT Sport 1
20:00
Lille v Marseille
Ligue 1
LaLiga TV
20:00
Barcelona v Real Sociedad
Primera División
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix
Huge day for live football streams with a complete fixture list in the MLS, WSL, Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League. Watch Man City potentially secure the league title if they win against Chelsea - live at 4pm on Sky Sports.
Sunday 21st May
Time
Fixture
League/Competition
TV/Stream
00:30
Charlotte v Nashville
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Cincinnati v Columbus
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Inter Miami v Orlando
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
New York - Montréal
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Philadelphia v New England
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Austin v Toronto
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Chicago v Atlanta United
MLS
Apple TV
01:30
Dallas v Houston
MLS
Apple TV
02:30
Colorado v Salt Lake
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
St. Louis v Sporting KC
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Los Angeles v Earthquakes
MLS
Apple TV
00:30
Portland v Minnesota
MLS
Apple TV
03:30
Whitecaps v Sounders
MLS
Apple TV
11:30
Lecce v Spezia
Serie A
BT Sport 2
12:00
Ajaccio v Rennes
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
12:00
Hibernian v Rangers
Scottish Premiership
Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event
12:30
Chelsea v Arsenal
Women's Super League
The FA Player
13:00
Vallecano v Espanyol
Primera División
Laliga TV, Viaplay Sports 1
13:30
West Ham v Leeds
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
14:00
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Women's Super League
The FA Player
14:00
Torino v Fiorentina
Serie A
BT Sport 2
14:00
Nice v Toulouse
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
14:30
Mainz 05 v Stuttgart
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
15:00
Leicester WFC v West Ham
Women's Super League
The FA Player
15:15
Atlético v Osasuna
Primera División
LaligaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
16:00
Man City v Chelsea
Premier League
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
16:05
Lorient v Lens
Ligue 1
BT Sport 3
16:30
Augsburg v Dortmund
Bundesliga
Sky Sports Football
17:00
Napoli v Inter
Serie A
BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate
17:30
Valencia v Real Madrid
Primera División
LaligaTV, Viaplay Sports 1
18:30
Leverkusen v M'gladbach
Sky Sports Arena
18:45
Man Utd v Man City
Women's Super League
Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase
19:45
Udinese - Lazio
Serie A
BT Sport 2
19:45
Auxerre v PSG
Ligue 1
BT Sport 1
20:00
Sevilla v Betis
Primera División
LaLigaTV Viaplay Sports 1