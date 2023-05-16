Right here, you will find the complete listings of live football matches on TV and available to stream in the UK, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the upcoming FA Cup Final at the end of the month.

You can also find the latest info on fixtures, channels and kick-off times for the week's games on all of the major broadcasters, such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Apple TV, and plenty more.

This page is updated every Monday on a weekly basis, so be sure to come back each week to pen in all of the biggest games of the week in your calendars.

The Champions League returns for the 2nd leg of the semi-final tie between Inter and AC Milan. The match can be streamed live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Inter will be looking to capitalize on their advantage and reach the final.

Tuesday 16th May

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 12:30 Inter v Milan UEFA Champions League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

A potentially season-defining night for Real Madrid and Man City, as Pep's men host the Spanish giants in the second of the semi-final, matches with everything still to play for. Elsewhere, it's a massive night in the WSL. In the London derby, West Ham host Chelsea while Everton face Arsenal. All matches can be streamed live.

Wednesday 17th May

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 18:15 Everton v Arsenal Women's Super League Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event 20:00 Man City v Real Madrid Premier League BT Sport 1, BT Sports Ultimate 20:15 West Ham v Chelsea Women's Super League Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event

Another big European night as West Ham look to reach the final of the European Conference league with their slender advantage. That game is streamed live on BT Sport.

Thursday 18th May

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 00:30 Atlanta United v Colorado MLS Apple TV 00:30 Charlotte v Chicago MLS Apple TV 00:30 Cincinnativ v Montréal MLS Apple TV 00:30 Columbus v Galaxy MLS Apple TV 00:30 Orlando v NYCFC MLS Apple TV 00:30 Philadelphia v DC United MLS Apple TV 00:30 Toronto v New York MLS Apple TV 01:30 Dallas v Whitecaps MLS Apple TV 01:30 Minnesota v Houston MLS Apple TV 01:30 Nashville v Inter Miami MLS Apple TV 02:30 Salt Lake v Portland MLS Apple TV 03:30 Los Angeles v Sporting KC MLS Apple TV 03:30 Sounders v Austin MLS Apple TV 20:00 Newcastle v Brighton Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 20:00 Leverkusen v Roma UEFA Europa League BT Sport 3 20:00 Sevilla v Juventus UEFA Europa League BT Sport 2 20:00 Basel v Fiorentina UEFA Europa Conference League BT Sport 4 20:00 AZ v West Ham UEFA Europa Conference League BT Sport 1

Action from the Bundesliga Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Primera División can be streamed live on BT Sport, OneFootball and Viaplay Sports.

Friday 19th May

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 19:30 Freiburg v Wolfsburg Bundesliga BT Sports Arena 19:45 Sassuolo v Monza Serie A BT Sport 3, OneFootball 20:00 Lyon v Monaco Ligue 1 BT Sport 2 20:00 Cádiz - Valladolid Primera División Viaplay Sports 2

A busy Saturday with live streams for matches across Europe including the Premier League.

Saturday 20th May

Time Fixture League/Competition TV/Stream 12:30 Tottenham v Brentford Premier League BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate 13:00 Girona v Villarreal Primera División LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1 14:30 Schalke 04 v Frankfurt Bundesliga Sky Sports Mix 15:15 Athletic Club v Celta Vigo Primera División LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports Online 17:00 Atalanta v Verona Serie A BT Sport 1 17:30 Notts Forest v Arsenal Premier League Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 17:30 Almería v Mallorca Primera División LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2 17:30 Getafe v Elche Primera División Viaplay Sports Online 17:30 Bayern München v Leipzig Bundesliga Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix 19:45 Milan v Sampdoria Serie A BT Sport 1 20:00 Lille v Marseille Ligue 1 LaLiga TV 20:00 Barcelona v Real Sociedad Primera División Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix

Huge day for live football streams with a complete fixture list in the MLS, WSL, Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League. Watch Man City potentially secure the league title if they win against Chelsea - live at 4pm on Sky Sports.

Sunday 21st May