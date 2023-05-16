Right here, you will find the complete listings of live football matches on TV and available to stream in the UK, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Europa League and the upcoming FA Cup Final at the end of the month.

You can also find the latest info on fixtures, channels and kick-off times for the week's games on all of the major broadcasters, such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, Apple TV, and plenty more.

This page is updated every Monday on a weekly basis, so be sure to come back each week to pen in all of the biggest games of the week in your calendars.

What football matches are coming up this week?

The Champions League returns for the 2nd leg of the semi-final tie between Inter and AC Milan. The match can be streamed live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Inter will be looking to capitalize on their advantage and reach the final.

Tuesday 16th May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

12:30

Inter v Milan

UEFA Champions League

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

A potentially season-defining night for Real Madrid and Man City, as Pep's men host the Spanish giants in the second of the semi-final, matches with everything still to play for. Elsewhere, it's a massive night in the WSL. In the London derby, West Ham host Chelsea while Everton face Arsenal. All matches can be streamed live.

Wednesday 17th May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

18:15

Everton v Arsenal

Women's Super League

Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event

20:00

Man City v Real Madrid

Premier League

BT Sport 1, BT Sports Ultimate

20:15

West Ham v Chelsea

Women's Super League

Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event

Another big European night as West Ham look to reach the final of the European Conference league with their slender advantage. That game is streamed live on BT Sport.

Thursday 18th May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

00:30

Atlanta United v Colorado

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Charlotte v Chicago

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Cincinnativ v Montréal

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Columbus v Galaxy

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Orlando v NYCFC

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Philadelphia v DC United

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Toronto v New York

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Dallas v Whitecaps

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Minnesota v Houston

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Nashville v Inter Miami

MLS

Apple TV

02:30

Salt Lake v Portland

MLS

Apple TV

03:30

Los Angeles v Sporting KC

MLS

Apple TV

03:30

Sounders v Austin

MLS

Apple TV

20:00

Newcastle v Brighton

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

20:00

Leverkusen v Roma

UEFA Europa League

BT Sport 3

20:00

Sevilla v Juventus

UEFA Europa League

BT Sport 2

20:00

Basel v Fiorentina

UEFA Europa Conference League

BT Sport 4

20:00

AZ v West Ham

UEFA Europa Conference League

BT Sport 1

Action from the Bundesliga Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Primera División can be streamed live on BT Sport, OneFootball and Viaplay Sports.

Friday 19th May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

19:30

Freiburg v Wolfsburg

Bundesliga

BT Sports Arena

19:45

Sassuolo v Monza

Serie A

BT Sport 3, OneFootball

20:00

Lyon v Monaco

Ligue 1

BT Sport 2

20:00

Cádiz - Valladolid

Primera División

Viaplay Sports 2

A busy Saturday with live streams for matches across Europe including the Premier League.

Saturday 20th May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

12:30

Tottenham v Brentford

Premier League

BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

13:00

Girona v Villarreal

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

14:30

Schalke 04 v Frankfurt

Bundesliga

Sky Sports Mix

15:15

Athletic Club v Celta Vigo

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports Online

17:00

Atalanta v Verona

Serie A

BT Sport 1

17:30

Notts Forest v Arsenal

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

17:30

Almería v Mallorca

Primera División

LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2

17:30

Getafe v Elche

Primera División

Viaplay Sports Online

17:30

Bayern München v Leipzig

Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix

19:45

Milan v Sampdoria

Serie A

BT Sport 1

20:00

Lille v Marseille

Ligue 1

LaLiga TV

20:00

Barcelona v Real Sociedad

Primera División

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Mix

Huge day for live football streams with a complete fixture list in the MLS, WSL, Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League. Watch Man City potentially secure the league title if they win against Chelsea - live at 4pm on Sky Sports.

Sunday 21st May

Time

Fixture

League/Competition

TV/Stream

00:30

Charlotte v Nashville

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Cincinnati v Columbus

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Inter Miami v Orlando

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

New York - Montréal

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Philadelphia v New England

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Austin v Toronto

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Chicago v Atlanta United

MLS

Apple TV

01:30

Dallas v Houston

MLS

Apple TV

02:30

Colorado v Salt Lake

MLS

Apple TV

03:30

St. Louis v Sporting KC

MLS

Apple TV

03:30

Los Angeles v Earthquakes

MLS

Apple TV

00:30

Portland v Minnesota

MLS

Apple TV

03:30

Whitecaps v Sounders

MLS

Apple TV

11:30

Lecce v Spezia

Serie A

BT Sport 2

12:00

Ajaccio v Rennes

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3

12:00

Hibernian v Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

12:30

Chelsea v Arsenal

Women's Super League

The FA Player

13:00

Vallecano v Espanyol

Primera División

Laliga TV, Viaplay Sports 1

13:30

West Ham v Leeds

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

14:00

Aston Villa v Liverpool

Women's Super League

The FA Player

14:00

Torino v Fiorentina

Serie A

BT Sport 2

14:00

Nice v Toulouse

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3

14:30

Mainz 05 v Stuttgart

Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

15:00

Leicester WFC v West Ham

Women's Super League

The FA Player

15:15

Atlético v Osasuna

Primera División

LaligaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

16:00

Man City v Chelsea

Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

16:05

Lorient v Lens

Ligue 1

BT Sport 3

16:30

Augsburg v Dortmund

Bundesliga

Sky Sports Football

17:00

Napoli v Inter

Serie A

BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate

17:30

Valencia v Real Madrid

Primera División

LaligaTV, Viaplay Sports 1

18:30

Leverkusen v M'gladbach

Sky Sports Arena

18:45

Man Utd v Man City

Women's Super League

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase

19:45

Udinese - Lazio

Serie A

BT Sport 2

19:45

Auxerre v PSG

Ligue 1

BT Sport 1

20:00

Sevilla v Betis

Primera División

LaLigaTV Viaplay Sports 1