Highlights Liverpool's Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota are back in training.

The trio have been missing through injury and are a welcome return ahead of a busy run-in for the club.

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed on Tuesday that Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak remain sidelined.

Liverpool stars Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were pictured back in training on Tuesday. The Reds posted a video on X of several players back out on the training pitch, with the caption: "Great to see you back out there, lads" and a bicep emoji.

Fans were full of excitement to see the trio back in training, with many saying they're now all set to win the Premier League with Jota back in the attack, let alone with Alisson between the sticks and Alexander-Arnold back to full fitness. It's certainly helped build the excitement even more heading into Thursday evening's game at Anfield.

Major Boost as Atalanta Head to Anfield

Klopp will have players back in contention

The return of the trio is a welcome boost ahead of Thursday, when Atalanta visit Anfield for the Europa League quarter-final first leg. It's unclear whether the players will be fit to start the match, though that's been the hope and expected return day for the three players. Even if they aren't fully match fit by Thursday, to have them around the training ground will be a welcome boost to squad morale if nothing else.

Jota has been missing since he was stretchered off against Brentford in mid-February, while Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee injury just a week prior. Between those two injuries, Alisson picked up an injury in training that has kept him out.

Speaking late last week, Klopp gave an injury update on his players. He said: "Diogo and Trent are together in a group, which helps both, but [it] looks like from next week on, they will be hopefully in parts of team training, and then we will see the rest. Ali is with the GK coaches, but [he] looks good as well. I think in his mind as well, next week parts of team training."

There is mostly likely to be a wait for Bajcetic though, with Klopp saying last week: "Stefan [Bajcetic] trains now fully with the U21s this week. That means we will take him in training next week to us and then we will see. He is another one coming [back] and that's super-important."

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Ben Doak remain sidelined with longer-term injuries. It's unclear when those three players will be able to return to action. Last week, Klopp said of Matip: "He [Matip] is running. Yes, he hates that but since he got injured, this is the best moment as it was very painful at the beginning, very painful for him, but he got through that.

"Now he is pain-free but it all takes time. The season isn't long enough [for him to return]."