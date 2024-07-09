Highlights Question marks remain over whether Luis Diaz is the long-term answer for Liverpool on the left.

Question marks remain over the future of Luis Diaz at Liverpool, according to the Athletic, as the club weigh up whether he is their long-term answer on the left wing.

It’s an important summer for the Merseyside club as new head coach Arne Slot looks to make his mark on the squad he inherited from his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. After nine years in charge, the former manager called time on his career at Anfield at the end of last season.

Now, Slot must ensure the Reds remain a top four team and they are able to keep pace with Premier League rivals Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table. They are yet to make any additions to the squad, with the transfer window open until August 30.

‘Question Marks’ Over Diaz

The winger has been linked with Barcelona and PSG

Liverpool face a significant decision this summer over the future of Diaz, according to reports. The 27-year-old is currently representing Colombia at the Copa America and has helped guide his nation to the semi-finals of the competition.

However, on Merseyside, there is uncertainty about whether he is the long-term answer to the Reds’ attack. That’s according to The Athletic, who say that, while the club aren’t actively looking to sell Diaz, there are question marks over his output and there’s a dilemma over whether they should cash in.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been most heavily linked with Diaz in recent months, although Liverpool are yet to receive any offers for the Colombia international, who was described as being "unbelievable" by Reds legend John Aldridge previously. Links to Barcelona only strengthened late last year when the player’s father outlined Diaz’s ambition to play for the La Liga club.

He told Win Sports.

"The truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan and it would be his dream to go there.”

Liverpool ‘Want to Sign’ Euro 2024 Star Yilmaz

The Turkish forward currently plays for Galatasaray

While Liverpool are seemingly well stocked on the left wing, it is arguably on the right where reinforcements would be welcomed this summer. The Reds have now been linked with one of Euro 2024’s stars, Turkey international Baris Alper Yilmaz.

According to Turkish newspaper Milliyet, the Merseyside club are interested in the 24-year-old, who had an impressive tournament in Germany prior to his nation’s exit in the quarter-finals against the Netherlands. The article claims both Tottenham and Manchester United are also keen on the player, who currently plays for Galatasaray.

Baris Alper Yilmaz 2023/24 stats for Galatasaray in all competitions Stat: Appearances 55 Goals 7 Assists 12 Minutes played 3,490

It has also been claimed the Super Lig club will look to recoup at least €30million for the player if they are to sell, although that figure could rise due to his performances at the Euros. Yilmaz is under contract until the summer of 2027, having signed a contract extension at Galatasaray in May last year.

