Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been thrown an unexpected Saudi-Arabia-induced midfield crisis this summer.

Initially reported that Brazilian, Fabinho was a man in-demand in the Middle East, with Al-Hilal trying to persuade the Reds to part with their predominant central defensive midfielder, Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq quietly made a similar swoop for club captain, Jordan Henderson.

With Henderson unceremoniously departing Merseyside without an emotional farewell to Anfield, it may be argued in some quarters that the Sunderland-born midfielder has tarnished his reputation at the club where he was almost inevitably going to be immortalised on Anfield Road.

Seemingly lured by the frankly, life-changing, albeit obscene sums of money on offer, the man who helped to restore the pride, success, and glory in the red half of Liverpool is leaving the North West under a grey cloud of controversy.

After his now-hollow attempts at advocating equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as his ardent anti-racism stance, it is unsurprising that the England star has now been denounced and labelled a hypocrite for taking the money of a nation that criminalise those that don't conform with heterosexuality, and who are deemed to be structurally racist.

While the moral conflicts are a personal matter for Henderson to contend with, the captain-shaped hole is a problem Klopp and Liverpool's recruitment team must swiftly accept and deal with imminently.

Replacing the midfielder will be paramount to Liverpool's success next term, who have gone from possessing a strong, and vocal leadership group to lacking standout, senior first-teamers who comprise that natural leadership quality. With that in mind who is being lined up by Liverpool to replace Henderson?

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is yet to be given his fair shot at Manchester City after leaving boyhood club, Leeds last summer for an eye-watering £42 million.

The former Lilywhite, who starred in England's EURO 2020 final loss, made just 12 appearances in the league during City's treble-winning campaign, playing a combined total of just 290 minutes.

With Rodri and John Stones occupying those coveted defensive midfield roles under Pep, the chances of Phillips getting more game time next season are feasibly, pretty slim, and as such, the Yorkshireman may seek to explore other alternatives at his disposal.

Liverpool are said to be interested in the player according to Sky Sports, although the Anfield Road residents may be hard-pushed to persuade their familiar foes to part company with him, with the two clubs not having any history of business deals within the last eight years.

Although, Pep Guardiola and Man City may not want to sell to a direct rival, the Sky Blues may have little choice with the FFP embargo hanging over their heads.

Khéphren Thuram

Son of France footballing legend, Lilian Thuram the OGC Nice midfielder is in a position to make his own path in football, and has the ability to extend beyond his decorated father's shadow.

22-year-old, Khéphren Thuram appeared 48 times for the Southern France side last season, and while of course, the famous surname certainly adds to the prodigious image, Thuram is currently making waves of his own.

A multidimensional box-to-box central midfielder, Thuram is just as adept at ball carries as he is at being that additional defensive shield. Standing at 6'2, Thuram isn't just technically gifted, but possesses the size, physicality, and power to make him a truly dominant midfielder.

His performances have naturally, attracted the attention of a number of clubs around Europe, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool an obvious admirer. The Reds have made their interest in the player likened to Patrick Vieira abundantly clear.

Federico Valverde

Los Blancos seem to be hoarding world-class midfielders this summer, with Jude Bellingham joining up with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga to name a few.

Uruguayan, Fede Valverde is another name on Real Madrid’s growing list of talented midfield men.

Unfortunately, a number of Ancelotti’s playmakers will find themselves somewhat frozen out next term, and lacking in game time opportunities.

With Fede Valverde potentially being one of the players whose reduced to more of a bench-warming capacity, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder may opt to seek a new start elsewhere.

Having been a regular at the Santiago Bernabeu over the last few seasons, chalking up a staggering 179 appearances over the past four campaigns, with the emergence of Tchouameni, Camavinga, and now Bellingham, it may prove to be a tall order in sustaining that level of playtime.

With the apparent over-saturation of midfield talent at the club, the serial Champions League winner has been attracting interest from a number of huge clubs all around Europe, and Liverpool are reportedly one of them.

Now that Klopp will be eager to replace Henderson and his unwavering work off the ball, Valverde could be a serious like-for-like replacement with his work rate out of possession drawing parallels to his prospective predecessor.

Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti is a complete and utter nuisance to opposition midfielders and forwards alike. The pugnacious Italian, whose ability to adapt and read the game is second to none, has been in the French capital for over a decade.

Famous for fusing his truculent midfield bite with a quintessential Italian elegance on the ball and the ability to pick out a visionary pass, Marco Verratti has rightly earned himself a reputation as one of the world’s very best central midfielders.

With PSG recently acquiring Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon, and in the process of undergoing a squad revamp, reports have suggested that a number of PSG’s squad are up for sale.

Verratti is one player that is said to be on the PSG transfer list, with several clubs linked with the Italy international.

According to reports, Liverpool are said to be interested in the midfielder whose defensive astuteness saw him out-tackle both Fabinho and Henderson who averaged 1.8 and 0.9 tackles respectively per game compared to Verratti’s imperious 2.6. Moreover, the man nicknamed il Gufetto (the little owl) recorded a nigh-on immaculate pass completion rate of 92.6%, a statistic that will certainly endear him to his prospective new club.