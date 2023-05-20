Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser in his last-ever game at Anfield for Liverpool against Aston Villa.

The forward has become a cult hero among Liverpool fans and he will be heavily missed by Reds fans everywhere.

Since joining in 2015, Firmino has helped Liverpool win the Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

And it proved to be a near-perfect way for the Brazilian to sign off his time in Merseyside as he rescued a vital point for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Firmino's dramatic late goal

Liverpool knew they couldn't afford to lose against Villa if there were to maintain a chance of securing Champions League football.

But they found themselves a goal down courtesy of Jacob Ramsay's strike.

Yet, with just one minute of normal time remaining, Mohamed Salah sent in a cross with the outside of his boot.

As has so often been the case during his Liverpool career, Firmino was there to pounce on the end of it – sending the Anfield crowd into raptures.

What a moment!

Check out the goal below:

VIDEO: Firmino's goal vs Aston Villa

Liverpool held to draw

Unfortunately, while Firmino's goal was fitting, Liverpool could not manage a late winner.

It means Klopp's side are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season and must rely on Manchester United and Newcastle dropping points in their remaining games.

Firmino's reception from Liverpool fans at full-time

As you'd expect, Firmino received a huge ovation from Liverpool fans after the final whistle.

And the Brazilian appeared visibly emotional as he left the Anfield pitch for the very last time.

VIDEO: Firmino walks off Anfield for the final time

Firmino's Liverpool legacy

James Milner was also given a huge send-off in his final game at Anfield at full-time, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also leaving the club at the end of the season.

But there can be no denying that it's Firmino's departure that will be the hardest to take for Liverpool fans.

The Brazilian has made 360 appearances for the Reds – scoring more than 100 goals.

And as Jamie Carragher emphasised: "The best in the world is Bobby Firmino. What a singing & influence on one of the most successful periods in @LFC history."