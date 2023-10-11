Highlights Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are planning for the future and looking for a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Borussia Dortmund's ace has been identified is a potential target, though transfer insider Dean Jones believes he is not at Salah's level.

Liverpool may consider promoting from within and adding another attacker to bolster their options.

Liverpool will be planning ahead to replace Mohamed Salah for when he inevitably explores pastures new, though transfer insider Dean Jones has name-dropped one target that isn’t quite ready to be the Egyptian's worthy successor, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jürgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a positive start to 2023/24, having only lost once in the Premier League since the new campaign got underway.

Jürgen Klopp oversaw a stellar transfer window in the summer just gone, especially in the centre of the park. Having waved goodbye to the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, the German spent just shy of £150m on new faces to rejuvenate his squad, per Transfermarkt.

And that it has with their new-look midfield viewed as the catalyst for their embryonic period of success, most notably Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with the latter becoming one of the leading lights in Liverpool’s ever so bright start to the new campaign.

Missing out on Champions League football last term would’ve been gut-wrenching for the Merseysiders after becoming a staple part of football’s most coveted competition in seasons gone by, though Klopp will certainly be viewing 2023/24 as a means of getting back on track.

However, their start to the campaign would've certainly been less fruitful if Salah, who has registered an eye-catching six goals and four assists in 10 games thus far, had upped and left when reigning Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad came knocking.

Liverpool all-time top scorers Player Goals Ian Rush 346 Roger Hunt 285 Gordon Hodgson 241 Billy Liddell 228 Mohamed Salah 192 Steven Gerrard 186 Robbie Fowler 187 Kenny Dalglish 172 Michael Owen 158 Harry Chambers 151 All stats according to Liverpool FC

Having already secured the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante over the summer months, the free-spending side from the Middle East offered £150m for the prolific forward, though Liverpool stood firm in their stance that he is strictly not for sale, per Sky Sports.

With Al-Ittihad not expected to ease the pressure by testing Liverpool and Klopp’s resolve once again when the transfer window reopens, it may be time for them to re-consider their options and plan ahead for a notable replacement.

£100k-a-week star is not quite on the same level as Mohamed Salah - Dean Jones

When quizzed whether Borussia Dortmund’s Donyell Malen would be the type of player Liverpool are expected to eye as a direct Salah replacement, Jones suggested that the Dutchman, who currently pockets £100,000-per-week in Germany, does fit the right profile that is needed in Merseyside. However, he did concede that Malen, 24, is not at Salah’s level and that promoting from within the club may be the club’s best option. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Donyell Malen has been linked with Liverpool for quite a while, and he's clearly somebody that fits the profiling of the club and also somebody that I can definitely see that Jürgen Klopp would be liking as a player. I'm not sure if I'd be building him up as like a Mohamed Salah replacement right now. I mean, he's 24 years old, he's got three goals this season in the Bundesliga. He’s very good, but he's not quite Salah good and I don't think Liverpool, whenever the time comes, will necessarily be looking to sign anyone as the direct replacement to Salah. It might well be, to be honest, that they take a similar stance to what Tottenham have done with Harry Kane and decide to fill the gap internally, but also bring somebody in around that frontline that can bolster things out and give them more attacking options. With Malen, I'm sure that it won't be the last we hear of that interest, but I'm a little sceptical to whether he's genuinely ready to be seen as a Salah replacement.”

The Reds’ desire to add a left-sided centre-back to ply their trade alongside the ever-present Virgil van Dijk has been well-documented in recent times, seeing as Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez have also struggled to cement a regular starting spot next to the imperious Dutchman.

While over the summer the midfield was getting a much-needed lick of paint, the defence was instead given the cold shoulder as it remained relatively untouched, though there were a litany of defensive names flirted with across the transfer window.

A player that was of interest during the summer transfer window was Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, who has seriously impressed since arriving in Germany in 2021, having cemented himself in a regular spot under Xabi Alonso's tutelage.

According to The Metro, the club have remained in talks over a potential switch in January, while Hincapie’s agent, Manuel Sierra, revealed his price tag to Bolavip:

“Liverpool were interested in him [Hincapie], but at that time they chose to invest in the midfield. For January they are talking like other clubs, it will not be less than €50m (£43.3m)”

Now, however, Football Insider have reported that Liverpool are unlikely to spend big on a signing of that profile in the January transfer window; which, in turn, leaves the door open for Premier League rivals West Ham United, who have also been credited with an interest, to swoop in to pick up one of the most promising gems in European football.

