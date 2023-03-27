Liverpool could look at Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moisés Caicedo this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Reports claim that the Reds are now unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, meaning that they could be forced to turn to alternatives like the Ecuadorian.

Liverpool transfer news

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are still in the race to land Bellingham in the summer.

It's going to be a difficult race to win, though, with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid also thought to be interested in the 19-year-old.

In fact, according to The Athletic, it's now unlikely that Bellingham ends up at Anfield, with the Etihad and Santiago Bernabéu seen as more realistic landing spots.

Elsewhere, one report from The Telegraph claims that Bellingham could cost at least £110m in the next transfer window.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Moisés Caicedo and Liverpool?

Taylor thinks Caicedo is one option Liverpool could consider if they do go on to miss out on Bellingham. However, he expects the 21-year-old to also cost a lot of money.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think there are other options that Liverpool will look at, including Caicedo. Again, with him signing a new contract at Brighton, I think he's very much going to be an expensive player, almost as much as Bellingham."

How much could Moisés Caicedo cost Liverpool?

According to The Times, Brighton slapped a £100m price tag on Caicedo when Chelsea came knocking in the January transfer window.

It's a lot of money and that price tag could now be even higher after the Ecuador international's decision to sign a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

At 21 and having not played in a strong division, such as the Premier League, for too long, Caicedo probably isn't worth that kind of money to most clubs. However, it's easy to understand why he's worth that much to Brighton.

According to WhoScored, Caicedo is currently making 2.9 tackles per game, which is the highest average in Roberto De Zerbi's squad.

The former Independiente del Valle man also has the highest average for interceptions, making 1.6 a match.

If Liverpool recruit him, he'd be a really good addition to Jürgen Klopp's squad. However, if FSG can't afford to sign Bellingham, then it's highly unlikely that they'll be able to snap up Caicedo given the kind of money Brighton will probably ask for in the summer.