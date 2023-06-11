Liverpool signing West Ham United captain Declan Rice is ‘Jurgen Klopp’s forbidden dream’, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds will have to contend with Premier League heavyweights such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United if they wanted to pull off a shock transfer.

Liverpool transfer news – Declan Rice

Rice, valued by his current employers at £120m, is the name of everyone’s mind as we near the opening of the summer window given that West Ham chairman David Sullivan has confirmed his summer exit.

It’s a midfield option that has been previously touted for Liverpool with former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino even claiming that they should have joined the race pre-Jude Bellingham.

He told The Times: “If the option is between Bellingham and Rice, Liverpool should go for the latter. Bellingham is an excellent player, but Rice solves the problems Liverpool are having. He would provide a platform enabling those around him to shine.”

The Telegraph have reported that Arsenal are lining up a £92 million bid and are understood to be in pole position, despite Bayern Munich and Manchester United also being in the race.

However, to Arsenal fan’s delight, Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are not worried about interest from other potential suitors.

Whether Liverpool are able to snare Rice away from Arsenal may seem unlikely, but Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that ‘anything could happen’.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Declan Rice and Liverpool?

On the 24-year-old, the Italian journalist said that Rice could join Jurgen Klopp’s latest addition Alexis Mac Allister to be part of Liverpool’s ‘mini revolution’ in the midfield.

Galetti said: “A mini revolution is expected in the Liverpool midfielder after the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton. There will certainly be other signings, Declan Rice is for sure Klopp’s forbidden dream. The West Ham player will not renew his contract expiring in June 2024, and he’s ready to leave this summer after winning the Conference League. Arsenal are leading the race for him and he’s their top target, but anything could happen.”

What would Declan Rice bring to Liverpool?

Rice has recently lifted the Europa Conference League trophy in his last act in West Ham colours, but the uncertainty of his future clubs is still growing.

Liverpool would not only benefit from the 41-cap England international’s on-field presence, but his attitude in the changing room would also be a fantastic addition to a seemingly tired squad.

Klopp’s Merseyside-based outfit finished fifth in the 2022/23 Premier League season and therefore have returned to the Europa League following their dismal campaign.

A real sense of leadership seemed to be missing, and that’s something Rice has in abundance.

Across the whole West Ham squad, Rice recorded the club’s highest average match rating, as per WhoScored, but he would have still finished fourth in Liverpool’s ranking.

However, this can be attributed to his side’s poor domestic season.

Regardless, Fbref data shows his interceptions, clearances and progressive carries per 90 did not suffer as he registered 1.73, 1.59 and 2.42 respectively.

While it seems that it might be too tall of an order for Liverpool to send shock waves through the Arsenal camp, he would certainly aid Liverpool in their attempt to reach the summit again.