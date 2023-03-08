Jude Bellingham is still seriously weighing up the prospect of staying at Borussia Dortmund for one more season despite Tuesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Chelsea.

It would mirror a decision Erling Haaland took at the same age as he was coveted by the biggest clubs in Europe but ended up staying for the 2021/22 season with Dortmund before then joining Manchester City.

Who wants to sign Jude Bellingham?

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all linked with Bellingham, but current information suggests he is valued at over £125million.

He is contracted until 2025 but the possibility of him signing a new deal with Dortmund would come with the possibility of being allowed out the following season at a lower amount, which would be stated in any new agreement.

Some reports have suggested Liverpool already have an agreement to sign Bellingham and while there is indeed serious interest that does not appear quite true. Madrid have continued to look at his situation in recent weeks to understand what it would take to sign him but are not yet totally convinced of the deal. They could stretch to his current valuation yet would be willing to wait if Bellingham opts for a prolonged stay in German football.

Euro 2024 could be key to Bellingham future

Bellingham turns 20 this summer and knows he faces a big decision over what to do next. The European Championships are held at the end of next season and the fact it will be held in Germany is another small factor that weighs in favour of sticking with Dortmund one more year.

A guarantee of top level first team football and playing in the Champions League in a role that suits him is key to making sure he will be in England’s plans for Euro 2024.

Yet he is one of the most wanted men in football and has to seriously consider his next step.

Bellingham seen as future Anfield captain

Liverpool see Bellingham as a man that can become a future captain at the heart of their midfield and while they are considered favourites to sign him if he returns to England, they will be wary of his current valuation.

Bellingham is enjoying a strong season with Dortmund, who had won every game in 2023 until their 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge this week.

He joined Dortmund in 2020 in a deal worth an initial £25million from Birmingham City. At that time it was Man United most keen on him in England, yet there is now much more competition for one of the most well-rounded midfield players in the game.