Liverpool target Joško Gvardiol would make the ideal centre-back partner for Ibrahima Konaté at Anfield, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gvardiol has been linked with a move to Merseyside this summer, as interest in the RB Leipzig defender begins to hot up.

Liverpool transfer news - Joško Gvardiol

According to The Athletic, Gvardiol is subject to plenty of interest from Premier League outfits ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

While the Croatian's £97 million release clause at RB Leipzig isn't active until the summer of 2024, it's expected plenty of big clubs will try their hand in attempting to sign Gvardiol.

Among those names interested in Gvardiol are Liverpool, as the Reds prepare for a much-needed summer rebuild.

Ahead of the spring international break, Jurgen Klopp's side have been knocked out of all three cup competitions and sit a whopping 24 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Regardless, the Liverpool hierarchy are already putting plans in place for the summer window, with Gvardiol earmarked as a potential addition.

During a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs labelled Liverpool's interest in Gvardiol as "genuine", hinting a move for the defender could be forthcoming.

Now, there are suggestions that should Liverpool land the 19-cap Croatian international, Gvardiol might be able to strike up a partnership for the ages with the £35 million Konaté in defence.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Gvardiol and Konaté's potential partnership at Liverpool?

When quizzed on the potential of Gvardiol partnering Konaté, journalist O'Rourke admitted it would be a duo that suits Liverpool's playing style.

Hinting that the pair could play beside each other for the best part of a decade, O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT it would be a "major boost" to Klopp's side.

On Gvardiol and Konaté, O'Rourke said: "Long term, both players are still young and I think they could look to be a great partnership defensively for Liverpool, one left side, one right side.

"Obviously, Virgil Van Dijk would still think he's got a lot to offer to this Liverpool team as well, despite his form issues this season. But I think if Liverpool could get Joško Gvardiol into that defence, it would be a major boost. On paper Konate and Gvardiol look like they could be a mainstay in defence for years to come.”

Why is Gvardiol so sought after by Europe's top clubs?

As per the same Athletic report, Manchester City, Chelsea and even Real Madrid are all eyeing a move for the ex-Dinamo Zagreb man in the summer.

It's clear to see why Gvardiol, whose playing style has been dubbed gladiatorial, is attracting so much interest, with the defender having already established himself as an astute ball-playing centre-back.

According to FBref, Gvardiol ranks inside the top one per cent of defenders for passes attempted per 90 minutes, averaging over 80 each match.

What's more, Gvardiol has displayed supreme consistency for RB Leipzig this season, despite having only turned 21 years old in January.

Gvardiol finished RB Leipzig's Champions League campaign as their fifth-highest-rated player, as per WhoScored's performance rankings.