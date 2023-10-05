Highlights Darwin Nunez has been in good form for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists in eight matches.

Nunez missed a clear scoring opportunity in the Europa League match against USG, leaving Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool bench in disbelief.

Despite Nunez's miss, Liverpool went on to win the match 2-0 and are now leading Group E in the Europa League.

Darwin Nunez missed an absolute sitter in Liverpool’s Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise. And the reaction from his manager Jurgen Klopp tells you everything that you need to know.

Liverpool came into the match hoping to build on their promising first outing in the competition which saw them beat LASK 3-1. Their opponents on Thursday night, by contrast, had drawn 1-1 with Toulouse in their first group stage match.

The Reds were also hoping to bounce back from a disappointing Premier League match against Tottenham which saw Luis Diaz have a goal wrongly disallowed for offside. A VAR mishap on Saturday failed to overturn an offside call for the Reds, with the PGMOL subsequently releasing audio which showed just how chaotic things became.

How good has Nunez been this season?

Hoping to bounce back from a disappointing weekend and solidify their status as leaders in Group E, Klopp looked to Nunez to lead the line. Opportunities for the Uruguayan to start have not been consistent so far this season, but he has been in good form for his side when called upon.

In eight matches in all competitions, the 24-year-old has bagged four goals and has also registered two assists as well. Although he failed to come off the bench in the recent match against Tottenham, he did manage to score in Liverpool’s previous Premier League fixture against West Ham United, and scored twice against Newcastle to secure three points. Having scored 15 goals in all competitions for his club in his debut season, his decent start provided hope that this year could be even better.

Klopp can’t believe Nunez missed an early chance

And early in the tie against USG on Thursday night, Nunez had a golden chance to open the scoring for Liverpool. But he somehow managed to find a way to miss from just a few yards out.

Harvey Elliott surged forward for the home side in the 17th minute and played an excellent through ball to Mohamed Salah on the right side of the pitch. The winger then played a pass inside the box across the face of goal to the unmarked Nunez, with the forward having most of the goal at his mercy.

He only needed to nudge the ball forward, but somehow managed to get his feet in a muddle, misdirecting the ball past the far post and out for a goal kick. The Anfield home crowd could only gasp in disbelief about what they had seen.

Nunez looked slightly shocked that he had not scored his fifth goal of the season, but nowhere near as shocked as his manager was on the touchline. Klopp and the Liverpool bench could barely believe that Nunez hadn’t scored, with the German coach turning around and holding his hands up in puzzlement. You can watch Nunez’s miss and Klopp’s reaction for yourselves below.

Watch: Klopp can’t believe Nunez misses sitter

Fortunately for Nunez, his miss did not prove to be costly, with Ryan Gravenberch opening the scoring after a goalkeeping error. Nunez was withdrawn after half-time, but the Reds barely had to get out of first gear in the second half. Diogo Jota made sure of all three points with a goal in added time.

What next for Liverpool?

Following that victory, Liverpool moved two points clear at the top of Group E, with Toulouse in second place after beating LASK 1-0. The two clubs are set to play each other on 26th October, with a victory for Liverpool all but confirming their place in the knockout rounds.

Europa League Group E Games Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1. Liverpool 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Toulouse 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3. USG 2 0 1 1 -2 1 4. LASK 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Before that, though, there are Premier League games for Klopp to concentrate on. A tricky fixture against Brighton is set to come on Sunday 8th October, before the Merseyside Derby against Everton after the international break.